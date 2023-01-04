GTY Technology Named to 2023 GovTech 100 List

GTY recognized for supporting government and public sector agencies with mission-critical work

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (“GTY”), a GI Partners portfolio company and leading provider of cloud-based solutions for the public sector, has been selected as a GovTech 100 company for 2023.

The GovTech 100 is an annual list compiled and published by Government Technology as a compendium of 100 companies focused on, making a difference in – and selling to – state and local government agencies across the United States.

“We are honored to be recognized by Government Technology on the GovTech 100 list,” said TJ Parass, CEO of GTY Technology. “We strive to provide solutions that help agencies run smoothly, connect with people, and be a place where their workforce and communities can thrive – above all, we want to inspire trust and confidence as we empower government with digital tools to do their jobs.”

GovTech 100 recognized GTY Technology for providing software solutions and services that help governments and public sector agencies perform mission-critical work to serve their communities effectively.

“This year we have seen an exponential increase in gov tech market activity – from new companies starting up to help government tackle complex challenges, to existing companies joining forces for scale through consolidations, gov tech as an industry is clearly showing its recession-proof characteristics. Each of the GovTech 100 companies demonstrates the energy of our market across all gov tech segments,” said Dustin Haisler, Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer for Government Technology.

To learn more of how GTY Technology is empowering the public sector with digital tools to help their communities thrive, visit www.gtytechnology.com.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc.



GTY Technology (GTY) brings leading cloud software together to deliver modern solutions for state and local governments, education institutions and healthcare organizations. More than 3,000 agencies across North America leverage GTY solutions to deliver better outcomes for their constituents by improving the way they engage stakeholders and manage their resources. Built for the public sector, the intuitive suite of solutions support the policy, regulation and compliance requirements unique to the public sector. Public Administrative solutions for budgeting (Questica and Sherpa), grants management (eCivis) and procurement solutions for both government buyers and suppliers (Bonfire) and (DemandStar)to modernize the end-to-end sourcing process and improve efficiency, transparency and collaboration. Civic Engagement solutions for payments (CityBase) and permits (OpenCounter) deliver efficiencies while improving citizen access and satisfaction. To learn more about the GTY platform and the positive impact it has on the people and communities it serves visit: www.gtytechnology.com.

GI Partners



Founded in 2001, GI Partners is a private investment firm with over 130 employees and offices in San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Greenwich, Scottsdale, and Dallas. The firm has assets under management totaling $35 billion and invests on behalf of leading institutional investors around the world through its private equity, real estate, and data infrastructure strategies. The private equity team invests primarily in companies in the healthcare, IT infrastructure, services, and software sectors. The real estate team focuses primarily on technology and life sciences properties as well as other specialized types of real estate. The data infrastructure team invests primarily in hard asset infrastructure businesses underpinning the digital economy. For more information, please visit www.gipartners.com.

