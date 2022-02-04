Home Business Wire GTY Technology Holdings to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial...
Business Wire

GTY Technology Holdings to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 17th, 2022

di Business Wire

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GTYH) (“GTY”), a leading vertical SaaS/Cloud solution provider for the public sector, will hold its fourth quarter 2021 earnings call at 4:30 pm ET on Thursday, February 17th, 2022.

The live conference call can be accessed by registering here. After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call.

The call will also be available via live webcast here. The archived webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Company website, www.gtytechnology.com.

About GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GTYH) (“GTY”) brings leading public sector technology companies together to achieve a new standard in stakeholder engagement and resource management. Through its six business units, GTY offers an intuitive cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments, education institutions, and healthcare organizations spanning functions in procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting, and permitting: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grant management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides user-friendly software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public-sector budgeting software and consulting services.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Marc Griffin

ir@gtytechnology.com
1-877-465-3200

Articoli correlati

ISG to Publish Study on Digital Banking Platform Providers

Business Wire Business Wire -
ISG Provider Lens™ report will examine how new digital technologies are helping banks transform themselves STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$III #BankingPlatforms--Information Services...
Continua a leggere

Cloud Threats: What Business Executives Need To Know Right Now

Business Wire Business Wire -
Fugue CEO Josh Stella Explains Why You Need To Think Like a Hacker To Beat a Hacker FREDERICK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#API--In...
Continua a leggere

Comcast NBCUniversal to Provide Live 8K Virtual Reality Coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics

Business Wire Business Wire -
Through the NBC Olympics VR by Xfinity App, Viewers Can Watch 150+ Hours of Olympic VR Coverage in Spectacular...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

ISG to Publish Study on Digital Banking Platform Providers

Business Wire