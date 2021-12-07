GTY Technology Appoints James Ha as Chief Growth Officer

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GTYTechnology–GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GTYH) (“GTY”), a leading vertical SaaS/Cloud solution for the public sector, announced today the appointment of James Ha as Chief Growth Officer of GTY effective January 1, 2022. Mr. Ha previously served as CEO of eCivis, a business unit of GTY focused on grants management solutions for state, local and tribal government agencies looking to maximize grant revenues, track financial and program performance, and prepare cost allocation plans and budgets, and will transition from that role by the end of this year.

As Chief Growth Officer, James will be focused on accelerating both organic and inorganic growth across all GTY business units in three key areas: sales, business development, and mergers and acquisitions.

“We are excited to add James Ha to the GTY leadership team as our Chief Growth Officer. James has been an integral part of GTY since our formation in 2019 as CEO of eCivis, our grants management business. James brings fourteen years of experience and extensive knowledge of the GovTech market. As CGO, James will work with GTY leadership and the senior marketing and sales leaders across GTY businesses to focus on achieving our growth goals,” said TJ Parass, GTY CEO.

GTY also announced that Craig Ross will be transitioning out of his role as GTY’s Chief Revenue Officer in 2022. Mr. Ross, CEO for Questica, a business unit of GTY focusing on multi-user budgeting, performance measures, transparency and data visualization software for governments, education & healthcare, will be expanding his role in 2022 to include CEO responsibilities for eCivis and has already begun collaborating with Mr. Ha in that regard.

