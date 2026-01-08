GTT Powers Global Voice for Constellium’s Microsoft Teams Rollout

Leading aluminum manufacturer has renewed GTT SIP Trunking service for Microsoft Teams, consolidating its global voice and communications strategy.

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Constellium--GTT Communications Inc., a leading networking and security as a service provider for multinational organizations, has announced that Constellium, a global leader in aluminum solutions and recycling, has renewed its agreement for GTT SIP Trunking connecting more than 15 sites across Europe and North America. Constellium leverages the service from GTT to enhance its collaboration and communication needs, including for employees, customers and partners, and to streamline its manufacturing operations. The solution supports interoperability with Microsoft Teams as well as its legacy phone systems with centralized provisioning.

Constellium is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value-added aluminum products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, packaging and automotive. Constellium generated $7.3 billion of revenue in 2024, operates with around 12,000 employees and runs multiple manufacturing sites across Europe, North America and China, supported by three main R&D centers.

GTT SIP Trunking integrates with Constellium’s Microsoft Teams deployment to deliver secure, high-quality unified communications and collaboration. By consolidating its voice infrastructure, the manufacturer has simplified communications and improved responsiveness among employees at its many sites, along with external stakeholders. With GTT’s global footprint, fully redundant and secure SIP-based network, and simplified cost model, Constellium benefits from reliable call quality, free site-to-site calling, and scalable voice services that support real-time collaboration and business continuity.

“ Constellium is constantly exploring how we can develop more sustainable solutions, which relies on our ability to collaborate securely and reliably," said Philippe Scherrer, IT Director Infrastructure, Constellium. “ As a certified Microsoft Teams partner, GTT helps us integrate our voice service with Microsoft Teams in a flexible way that supports our cloud strategy while optimizing our total cost of ownership. Our experience of deploying SIP Trunking with GTT has been seamless, supported by an in-market account team we rely on and trust.”

“ We are proud to continue to support Constellium’s voice requirements,” said Tom Homer, Division President Europe, GTT. “ Collaboration is at the heart of how Constellium drives innovation that supports the performance and sustainability goals of its customers. As a long-standing Microsoft partner, our SIP Trunking service with Microsoft Teams is a perfect fit to support Constellium’s unified communications strategy.”

GTT simplifies business communications through its comprehensive global footprint offering DIDs, toll-free numbers and intercontinental Session Border Controller coverage for resilience and scalability. GTT SIP Trunking provides pre-established secure connections to leading Cloud Phone vendors, including Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams, CCP for Cisco Webex Calling, Google SIP Link and Zoom Phone Provider Exchange.

About GTT

GTT is a leading networking and security as a service provider for multinational organizations, simply and securely connecting people and machines to data and applications — anywhere in the world. We serve thousands of organizations, bringing together the right people, partners and technology to reduce the burden on IT teams and solve the most pressing networking and security challenges. Built on our top-ranked global Tier 1 network, GTT Envision is a single global technology platform to connect, orchestrate, virtualize and automate enterprise networks, enabling customers with consumable solutions to achieve business missions and meet ongoing demand when, where and how needed. Our portfolio includes SASE, SD-WAN, security, internet, voice and other connectivity options, complemented by a suite of professional services and exceptional sales and support teams in local markets around the globe. We partner with our customers to deliver Greater Technology Together. For more information, visit gtt.net.

