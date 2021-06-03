Home Business Wire GTS to Provide Cross-Asset Market Data Through the Pyth Network
Business Wire

GTS to Provide Cross-Asset Market Data Through the Pyth Network

di Business Wire

Risk transfer and sophisticated asset pricing is a giant leap forward for public blockchains

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GTS, a leading electronic market maker across global financial instruments, today announced that it is joining the Pyth Network, a decentralized financial market data distribution platform. GTS will directly publish data it owns to the Network through a node it independently runs, furthering Pyth’s vision of having first-hand, real-time pricing available on high performance blockchains.

“Real-time market data content across asset classes will be a giant step forward for developing decentralized finance/“DeFi” applications,” said Ari Rubenstein, co-founder and CEO of GTS. “For DeFi applications to mature, the sophisticated integration of asset pricing that GTS excels in is an imperative. Our participation in the Pyth Network lends a solution to a long-standing gap in real time public blockchain distribution of financial data.”

The Pyth Network was announced by Dave Olsen of Jump Trading Group and Sam Bankman Fried of Alameda Research on the Jump Capital podcast in April. The objectives of the network include allowing precise, high performance market data to be consumed by smart contracts by using the Solana blockchain and other major blockchains.

Kanav Kariya, Director of Strategic Initiatives of Jump Trading Group said, “The Pyth Network is creating a next generation oracle solution of high fidelity, fully streaming financial data. Experienced market participants like GTS bring a wealth of expertise, innovation, and institutional quality financial data that will greatly enhance our ability to bring smarter data for smarter contracts.”

About GTS

GTS is a global electronic market maker, powered by combining market expertise with innovative, proprietary technology. As a quantitative trading firm continually building for the future, GTS leverages the latest in artificial intelligence systems and sophisticated pricing models to bring consistency, efficiency, and transparency to today’s financial markets. GTS accounts for 3-5% of daily cash equities volume in the U.S. and trades over 50,000 different instruments globally. GTS is a leading Designated Market Maker (DMM) at the New York Stock Exchange, responsible for nearly $13 trillion of market capitalization. For more information on GTS, please visit www.gtsx.com.

About the Pyth Network

The Pyth Network is a specialized oracle solution for latency-sensitive financial data that is typically kept behind the “walled gardens’’ of centralized institutions. The Pyth Network is focused on finding a new and inexpensive way to bring this unique data on-chain and aggregating it securely. For more information about the Pyth Network, please visit pyth.network.

Contacts

Market Participants:
Ryan Sheftel, Partner, GTS, rsheftel@gtsx.com

Media:
Profile Advisors for GTS

Rich Myers, 347-774-1125

RMyers@Profileadvisors.com

Articoli correlati

Growjo Announces 10K Fastest Growing Companies for 2021

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#fastestgrowingcompanies--Growjo is happy to announce the release of the Growjo 10K - a list of the fastest...
Continua a leggere

Comcast and HGTV Team Up to Launch Lift Zone Makeovers

Business Wire Business Wire -
HGTV Donates $150,000 to Support Local Community Revitalization Projects in Atlanta, Baltimore, and Portland PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast today announced a partnership...
Continua a leggere

Sharpen Secures $14 Million in Funding Led by Bridge Bank and Multiplier Capital

Business Wire Business Wire -
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AgentFirst--Sharpen Technologies, developers of the agent-first omnichannel cloud contact center platform, secured $14 million in growth funding, announced...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Growjo Announces 10K Fastest Growing Companies for 2021

Business Wire