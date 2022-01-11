GSA Ushers in 2022 by Welcoming New Board Members

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AMD–The Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) Board of Directors welcomes three new board members: Dr. Anirudh Devgan, president and CEO, Cadence Design Systems; Matt Johnson, president and CEO, Silicon Labs; and Mark Papermaster, CTO and executive vice president, AMD.

The GSA Board represents some of the most influential companies in the industry that are responsible for assisting the organization and steering its vision of providing a comprehensive global perspective and commitment to foster collaboration, innovation and integration for the industry and across the value chain.

“Over the past year, semiconductors experienced incredible growth as we witnessed unprecedented acceleration of technology driven by the simultaneous adoption of AI, IoT, 5G and Cloud Computing. With monumental industry growth projected for 2022, I am pleased to have Anirudh, Matt and Mark join our board and assist us in providing guidance to the industry and our nearly 300 member companies that span six continents,” said Jodi Shelton, CEO of GSA. “I am eager to see what 2022 holds for us. Semiconductors are experiencing a renaissance with the world recognizing the criticality of our members and how the products they create and services they offer impact humanity.”

In addition to the new board members, GSA welcomed nearly 40 new members in 2021 bringing the total number of member companies to nearly 300. GSA member companies currently represent more than 75 percent of the $500+ billion traditional semiconductor industry, which is expected to reach more than $600 billion in 2022.

“Our new board members belong to three stalwart companies in the semiconductor industry. I look forward to working with them and their contributions to build an even stronger ecosystem,” added Shelton.

Dr. Anirudh Devgan has served as President and CEO of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. since December 2021, and has been a member of the Board of Directors since August 2021. He served as President of the company from 2017 to 2021, overseeing all business groups, research and development, sales, field engineering and customer support, strategy, marketing, mergers and acquisitions, business development, and IT. Dr. Devgan received a Bachelor of Technology degree in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, and MS and PhD degrees in electrical and computer engineering from Carnegie Mellon University.

Matt Johnson serves as President and CEO of Silicon Labs and is dedicated to a strong company culture, innovative product development and operational excellence. Prior to becoming CEO, Johnson led the company’s Internet of Things (IoT) business unit through a period of accelerating growth and industry leadership. Before joining Silicon Labs, Matt held leadership positions at NXP, Freescale, and Fairchild Semiconductor. He earned his B.S. in Electrical Engineering Technology from the University of Maine and has completed executive programs at Harvard Business School and Stanford University.

Mark Papermaster is Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President at AMD. He is responsible for corporate technical direction, product development including microprocessor, I/O and memory technology, system-on-chip (SOC) methodology, advanced research, and AMD information technology (IT). Before joining AMD in October 2011 as Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President, Papermaster was the leader of Cisco’s Silicon Engineering Group, Apple Senior Vice President of Devices Hardware Engineering for IPod and iPhone and held VP roles in technology and server development at IBM. Papermaster received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin and master’s degree from the University of Vermont, both in Electrical Engineering.

