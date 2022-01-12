Growth Streak for Traditional PCs Continues During Holiday Quarter of 2021, According to IDC

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DesktopPC–Worldwide shipments of Traditional PCs (desktops, notebooks, and workstations) reached 92.7 million units during the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21), marking 1.0% growth over the same quarter in 2020, according to preliminary results from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker. Total PC shipments during 2021 reached 348.8 million units, up 14.8% from 2020. This represents the highest level of shipments the PC market has seen since 2012.

“2021 has truly been a return to form for the PC,” said Jitesh Ubrani, research manager for IDC’s Mobile and Consumer Device Trackers. “Consumer need for PCs in emerging markets and global commercial demand remained strong during the quarter with supply being a gating factor. While consumer and educational demand has tapered in some developed markets, we continue to believe the overall PC market has reset at a much higher level than before the pandemic.”

“A challenging logistical environment, coupled with ongoing supply-side shortages, meant that the PC market could have been even larger than it was in 2021,” according to Tom Mainelli, group vice president of IDC’s Device and Consumer Research. “We closed the year with many buyers still waiting for their PC orders to ship. As we move through the first half of the year, we expect supply to remain constrained, especially with regards to the commercial segment where demand is the most robust.”

Top 5 Companies, Worldwide Traditional PC Shipments, Market Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q4 2021 (Preliminary results, shipments are in thousands of units) Company 4Q21 Shipments 4Q21 Market Share 4Q20 Shipments 4Q20 Market Share 4Q21/4Q20 Growth 1. Lenovo 21,701 23.4% 22,430 24.4% -3.3% 2. HP Inc. 18,645 20.1% 19,266 21.0% -3.2% 3. Dell Technologies 17,197 18.6% 15,797 17.2% 8.9% 4. Apple 7,602 8.2% 7,001 7.6% 8.6% 5T. ASUS* 6,105 6.6% 5,427 5.9% 12.5% 5T. Acer Group* 6,036 6.5% 6,538 7.1% -7.7% Others 15,367 16.6% 15,285 16.7% 0.5% Total 92,653 100.0% 91,744 100.0% 1.0% Source: IDC Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, January 12, 2022

Top 5 Companies, Worldwide Traditional PC Shipments, Market Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, 2021 (Preliminary results, shipments are in thousands of units) Company 2021 Shipments 2021 Market Share 2020 Shipments 2020 Market Share 2021/2020 Growth 1. Lenovo 81,935 23.5% 71,832 23.6% 14.1% 2. HP Inc. 74,104 21.2% 67,782 22.3% 9.3% 3. Dell Technologies 59,303 17.0% 50,297 16.6% 17.9% 4. Apple 27,775 8.0% 22,754 7.5% 22.1% 5. Acer Group 23,906 6.9% 20,977 6.9% 14.0% Others 81,777 23.4% 70,218 23.1% 16.5% Total 348,800 100.0% 303,860 100.0% 14.8% Source: IDC Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, January 12, 2022

Notes:

* IDC declares a statistical tie in the worldwide Traditional PC market when there is a difference of one tenth of one percent (0.1%) or less in the shipment shares among two or more vendors.



– Some IDC estimates prior to financial earnings reports. Data for all companies are reported for calendar periods.



– Shipments include shipments to distribution channels or end users. OEM sales are counted under the company/brand under which they are sold.



– Traditional PCs include Desktops, Notebooks, and Workstations and do not include Tablets or x86 Servers. Detachable Tablets and Slate Tablets are part of the Personal Computing Device Tracker but are not addressed in this press release.

In addition to the tables above, a graphic illustrating the worldwide market share of the top 5 Traditional PC companies over the previous five quarters is available by viewing this press release on IDC.com.

IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker gathers detailed market data in over 90 countries. The research includes historical and forecast trend analysis among other data.

For more information, or to subscribe to the research, please contact Kathy Nagamine at 650-350-6423 or knagamine@idc.com.

About IDC Trackers

IDC Tracker products provide accurate and timely market size, company share, and forecasts for hundreds of technology markets from more than 100 countries around the globe. Using proprietary tools and research processes, IDC’s Trackers are updated on a semiannual, quarterly, and monthly basis. Tracker results are delivered to clients in user-friendly Excel deliverables and on-line query tools.

Click here to learn about IDC’s full suite of data products and how you can leverage them to grow your business.

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology, IT benchmarking and sourcing, and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC’s analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world’s leading tech media, data, and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights.

All product and company names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

Jitesh Ubrani



jubrani@idc.com

+1 416-873-0315

Bryan Ma



bma@idc.com

+65 6829-7733

Antonio Wang



anwang@idc.com

+86 (10) 5889-1633

Ryan Reith



rreith@idc.com

+1 508-935-4301

Michael Shirer



press@idc.com

+1 508-935-4200