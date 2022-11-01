Growth Continues in the Third Quarter of 2022 for Top-Tier North American Distributors, according to IDC’s North America Monthly Distribution Tracker, Powered by GTDC

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GTDC–Total revenues reported in the International Data Corporation (IDC) North America Distribution Tracker (NADT) grew 9.3% year over year to $21 billion in the third quarter of 2022 (3Q22). Of the 14 product groups covered in the NADT, only peripherals and accessories declined meaningfully with revenue down 8.2% year over year. Audio/Video (AV), storage, and imaging were essentially flat year over year while sales in the remaining ten categories saw healthy increases with the largest gain of 55% in consumer electronics.

“The strong growth across product categories shows the resiliency of tier 1 IT distributors in the face of economic headwinds and generally slower markets,” said Ruth Flynn, research vice president, IDC Tracker & Data Products. “IT vendors are leveraging the reach and efficiency of their distributor partners as commercial buyers in particular continue to prioritize IT investments.”

Personal computing is continuing its post pandemic stabilization with a sustained push from notebook sales, which grew 9.3% year over year. Additional momentum came from a year-over-year revenue increase of 7.3% in desktop sales.

Network infrastructure started showing signs of movement after a slow first half. This translated to $2 billion in sales in 3Q22 and 9.1% annual growth. The key products driving sales in this market were Ethernet switches with an upswing of 10.7% year over year and enterprise class WLAN devices with 34.9% annual growth.

Software product group sales grew 8.4% overall compared to the same quarter in 2021 and many of the largest software categories saw double-digit growth. Storage software grew 11.4% but gave up the top spot to security software, which grew 13.4%. The strong sales in the security software space are primarily attributed to Palo Alto Networks with 34.8% share of the category and 66.4% year-over-year growth.

A graphic illustrating North America Distribution Tracker results for the leading product groups over the previous five quarters is available by viewing this press release on IDC.com.

IDC’s North America Weekly Distribution Tracker is built on the exclusive partnership between IDC and the Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC) and provides the industry’s most comprehensive view of technology distribution data and market trends in the U.S. and Canada. The data in this Tracker is actual sales data collected weekly from sales receipts across the largest distributors in North America for more than 1,700 brands over several years. This data is mapped to IDC’s taxonomy with nearly 200 categories organized into 14 distinct product groups with detailed product attributes across categories.

About IDC Trackers



IDC Tracker products provide accurate and timely market size and segmentation, vendor share, and forecasts for hundreds of technology markets from more than 100 countries around the globe. Using proprietary tools and research processes, IDC’s Trackers are updated on a semiannual, quarterly, monthly, and weekly basis. Tracker results are delivered to clients in user-friendly Excel deliverables and on-line query tools.

For more information about the North America Weekly Distribution Tracker, powered by GTDC, please contact Ruth Flynn at rflynn@idc.com.

Click here to learn about IDC’s full suite of data products and how you can leverage them to grow your business.

About IDC



International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,300 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology, IT benchmarking and sourcing, and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC’s analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world’s leading tech media, data, and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights.

About the GTDC



The Global Technology Distribution Council is the industry consortium representing the world’s leading tech distributors. GTDC members drive an estimated $150 billion in annual worldwide sales of products, services, and solutions through diverse business channels. GTDC conferences support the development and expansion of strategic supply-chain partnerships that continually address the fast-changing marketplace needs of vendors, end customers and distributors.

