Growth Acceleration Partners Launches Modernization Advisory and Architectural Consulting

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Growth Acceleration Partners (GAP), a strategic technology solutions partner, launches Modernization Advisory Services and Architectural Consulting under its Transformation Services offerings. This launch elevates the company’s strategy in offering higher value strategic services. GAP offers actionable recommendations to clients seeking digital transformation, with the capability to deliver these solutions via GAP’s software and data engineering teams.

“Companies need help designing a strategy and direction that creates a strong foundation for execution,” says Dave Moore, Chief Innovation Officer at GAP. “New services by cloud providers make the decision placed on technology leaders overwhelming, so asking an independent, cloud agnostic provider like GAP accelerates their digital transformation.”

A recent survey from Constellation Research showed 77% of CIOs from Fortune 500 companies report digital transformation as their top priority for 2021. By adding this advisory service to its portfolio, GAP addresses the critical need in helping technology leaders navigate their choices for both prioritizing and modernizing their next generation solutions.

“We were looking for a comprehensive, independent review along with a set of recommendations for our next generation solutions,” says Shawn Fergason, Vice President of Engineering at MediQuant. “GAP provided a deep review of our technology architecture and an innovative yet practical, roadmap to help us frame our technology future.”

Independent and cloud agnostic, GAP’s cloud-native experts strategically evaluate factors related to performance, availability, manageability, security, and cost to address unique needs of each client they serve. To learn more about GAP’s Modernization Advisory Services and Architectural Consulting, visit www.growthaccelerationpartners.com.

About Growth Acceleration Partners

GAP is a strategic technology solutions partner that provides an exceptional experience in Digital Transformation and Delivery of Software and Data solutions via our world-class consulting and engineering teams. By building strategic, long-term partnerships, we combine extensive domain knowledge with deep technical expertise, to transform your objectives into data and software solutions that drive business outcomes.

