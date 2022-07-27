Home Business Wire Groupon to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 8, 2022
Business Wire

Groupon to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 8, 2022

di Business Wire

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) announced today that it intends to release the company’s second quarter 2022 financial results after the close of market trading on Monday, August 8, 2022 and host a conference call to discuss those results on Tuesday, August 9 at 10:00am ET.

A webcast of the conference call can be accessed live at investor.groupon.com. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call, along with other published materials.

About Groupon

Groupon (www.groupon.com) (NASDAQ: GRPN) is a trusted local marketplace where consumers go to buy services and experiences that make life more interesting and deliver boundless value. To find out more about Groupon, please visit press.groupon.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact(s):

Jennifer Beugelmans

Jordan Kever

Megan Petrous

ir@groupon.com

Media Relations Contact:

Nick Halliwell

press@groupon.com

