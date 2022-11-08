<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Groupon Issues Third Quarter Earnings Release

Local Category Stable with Nearly $350 Million in Third Quarter Billings

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) issued its third quarter earnings press release today and provided details on its recent operating progress. The company is executing its turnaround strategy, which is focused on two areas: reducing its cost structure and fundamentally improving its marketplace experience to position Groupon to grow profitably in a variety of economic cycles. Based on its progress, Groupon is reiterating its targets for 2023.

The third quarter earnings materials are posted on Groupon’s Investor Relations site located at investor.groupon.com.

About Groupon

Groupon (www.groupon.com) (NASDAQ: GRPN) is a trusted local marketplace where consumers go to buy services and experiences that make life more interesting and deliver boundless value. To find out more about Groupon, please visit https://about.groupon.com/press.

