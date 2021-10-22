Home Business Wire Groupon Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Groupon Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) announced today that it intends to issue its earnings release with third quarter 2021 financial results before the open of market trading on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 6:30am ET. The company will also host a conference call to discuss those results at 10:00am ET.

A live webcast of the conference call and third quarter 2021 earnings slides can be accessed at investor.groupon.com. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call, along with other published materials.

About Groupon

Groupon (www.groupon.com) (NASDAQ: GRPN) is an experiences marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. For our customers, this means giving them an amazing selection of experiences at great values. For our merchants, this means making it easy for them to partner with Groupon and reach millions of consumers around the world. To find out more about Groupon, please visit press.groupon.com.

