Groundbreaking research cooperation: The Medi-Globe Group and the IHU in Strasbourg are developing the world’s first AI software for detecting pancreatic diseases

ACHENMÜHLE, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Medi-Globe Group has entered into a groundbreaking research cooperation with the French Institut Hospitalo-Universitaire (IHU) in Strasbourg. The goal of the collaboration is the world’s first AI software for detecting diseases of the pancreas in endoscopic ultrasound examinations. As industrial partner of the IHU, the Medi-Globe Group is thus further expanding its role as an innovation leader in minimally invasive diagnostics and therapies.


Medi-Globe Group CEO Martin Lehner: “Together with the researchers at the IHU, we will develop the world’s first software for the diagnosis of diseases of the pancreas to market maturity. The key technology here is artificial intelligence.”

“We are delighted to announce this special partnership with Medi-Globe Group. This collaboration is an important step in realizing our goal of being a technology leader in the application of artificial intelligence in the field of early detection of pancreatic diseases. Our vision has been to provide technologies that help physicians achieve the best outcome for their patients,” explains Benoit Gallix, CEO of IHU Strasbourg.

Important milestone in the diagnosis of pancreatic cancer in sight

Diseases of the pancreas can have serious consequences for patients and are difficult to diagnose for physicians. Early detection is crucial for the patient’s chance of survival. Today in Europe more than 90 percent of patients with pancreatic cancer die.

“In the future, with the support of artificial intelligence, we will be able to make the experience of the world’s leading gastroenterologists available to all physicians. Our successful cooperation with the IHU has the potential to revolutionize the diagnosis of pancreatic diseases”, says Marc Jablonowski, Chief Technology & Innovation Officer (CTIO) of the Medi-Globe Group.

About Medi-Globe Group

The Medi-Globe Group is an innovative, fast-growing and internationally oriented medical technology group in the fields of urology, gastroenterology and pneumology. The head office is in Achenmuehle in Bavaria. Around 670 employees work for the Medi-Globe Group in Germany, France, the Czech Republic, China, Brazil, the Netherlands and Austria. Customers include university clinics, specialist clinics, special medical facilities and specialists in gastroenterology, urology and pneumology in around 120 countries worldwide. The managing directors are Martin Lehner (CEO), Christian Klein (COO), Dr. Nikolaus König (CFO) and Marc Jablonowski (CTIO).

