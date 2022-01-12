Groove Wins 2022 Best Feature Set and Best Relationship Awards from TrustRadius

Groove recognized in the sales engagement software category for its outstanding feature set, ROI, and delivering on its sales and marketing promises

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#awards–Groove, the leading sales engagement platform for enterprises using Salesforce®, today announced that it has won 2022 Best Feature Set and Best Relationship awards from TrustRadius.

The 2022 “Best Of” awards series from TrustRadius goes beyond satisfaction ratings to recognize companies based on the most important product attributes found on a business technology buyer’s list of requirements. In receiving “Best Of” awards for Feature Set and Relationship, Groove won two of the three 2022 awards offered in the sales engagement category.

recognizes companies with outstanding feature sets that have gone above and beyond to delight their users. The Best Relationship Award honors companies that provide their customers with accurate implementation expectations, solid follow-through on sales and marketing promises, and provide enough ROI to buy the program again.

Groove also won “Best Customer Service” and “Best Usability” in the 2021 TrustRadius “Best of” awards. These categories were not included in the 2022 awards.

recognizes companies that have excelled at providing their customers with outstanding customer service. The Best of Usability Award honors companies that have provided their customers with outstanding usability and product function.

“Groove has won two awards for Best Feature Set and Best Relationship in the Sales Engagement Platforms category,” said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. “These awards are based entirely on feedback from their customers. 99% of reviewers say that they are happy with Groove’s feature set.”

To win a “Best Of” award, each organization had to receive 10 TrustRadius reviews from July to November. Those reviews featured key insight questions about the product’s relationship status. Winners also had to rank in the top three positions of their category by the percentage of positive responses they earned. Extra vetting and analysis when needed were performed by the TrustRadius research team.

Groove Reviews from Verified TrustRadius Users

The following are just some of the verified customer reviews that contributed to Groove’s success in winning multiple TrustRadius “Best Of” awards in the Sales Engagement Platforms category:

"Groove is being used across the growth organization to scale our outreach efforts across agents…I save at least 5 hours a week by not worrying about data entry."



– Kathryne C., Strategic Growth Manager, Compass

"Groove has been instrumental when it comes to increasing efficiencies while prospecting a large number of potential clients at one time."



– Ryan P., VP, Corporate Payment Solutions, Capital One

"We use Groove to implement a consistent sales strategy across the entire company."



– Jack R., Account Executive, Brooksource

"Groove helps us expand our marketing and communication efforts to growing audiences with ease and ultimately increase our operational excellence."



– Dana M., Admissions Counselor, 2U

“These awards are a huge validation of our core mission: to build trusted relationships with our customers based on outstanding service and a world-class platform that reps actually love to use,” said Chris Rothstein, CEO of Groove. “From product and engineering to our sales and customer experience teams, I couldn’t be prouder of all the amazing Groovers who have enabled us to earn these awards.”

To learn why TrustRadius reviewers are so passionate about Groove, request a demo today.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius mends the trust gap between technology buyers and providers. Delivering the most credible research and review platform for software across industries, TrustRadius helps decision-makers confidently choose technology with vetted, peer-based guidance. Providers are empowered to tell their unique story, engage high-intent buyers, improve conversion and gain customer insights. More than 12 million annual visitors generate and use high quality content like verified reviews, data and ratings on TrustRadius.com. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners and Next Coast Ventures.

About Groove

Groove is the leading sales engagement platform for enterprises using Salesforce. Built for the needs of relationship-based sellers, Groove increases rep productivity, drives Salesforce adoption, and provides revenue leaders with key insights to know what’s driving their business. Because Groove is Salesforce native, it has the most advanced activity capture in the industry, ensuring that revenue teams can rely on accurate reporting and forecasting, lowered compliance risk, and streamlined administration. Whether it’s automating CRM data entry or empowering reps to generate pipeline and close more deals, Groove gives reps 20% of their week back to focus on high-value activities.

Over 70,000 people use Groove at some of the world’s largest and fastest-growing companies, including Google, BBVA, Atlassian, Uber, and Capital One. Groove has ranked #1 in customer satisfaction on G2 in five sales technology categories and has made the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. for three years in a row. To learn more, visit https://groove.co.

