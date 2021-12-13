Groove Wins 2021 Comparably Award for Best Company Culture

Groove’s company culture ranks in the top 5% of all 70,000 companies on Comparably

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ComparablyAwards–Groove, the leading sales engagement platform for enterprises using Salesforce, today announced that it has won a 2021 Comparably Award for Best Company Culture. Comparably’s annual Top 100 list of highest-rated companies are determined by employee sentiment submitted directly to Comparably.com.

Groove’s ranking places it in the top 5% of all 70,000 companies on Comparably. The high-growth start-up earned an A+ Culture score in all 16 Comparably culture categories, including Happiness, Diversity, Professional Development, Outlook, and Leadership. Groove’s CEO Chris Rothstein has a 100/100 rating.

“Every day, I’m blown away by all of the incredible people at Groove and the rewarding culture that we’ve all built together,” said Chris Rothstein, CEO of Groove. “Groove is on track to double its workforce next year, and our company culture will be a big part of our continued success.”

Groove Culture & Workplace Recognition

Groove has also received numerous other awards and accolades for its company culture and workplace, including:

Culture as a Foundation for Company Growth

Groove’s vibrant company culture aligns with its core values of Care More, Team Over Self, and Enjoy the Journey. The company invests in on-going training, programs, and culture events to ensure that employees at every level and from every background feel supported, appreciated, and challenged to be the best versions of themselves.

Groove’s investment in its company culture is also essential to achieving its 2022 recruiting goals. As a growth-stage start-up in the emerging sales engagement category, Groove is expanding rapidly, and its company culture plays a critical role in attracting and retaining top talent that aligns with its values.

Be a Part of Groove’s Award-Winning Company Culture

Groove is currently hiring in all departments. Candidates interested in helping companies like Uber, Capital One, and Atlassian transform their sales organizations can apply at www.groove.co/careers.

Comparably Awards Methodology

The Comparably 2021 Best Company Culture list recognizes the Top 100 highest-rated companies based on anonymous feedback submitted by employees at Comparably.com in the last 12 months (Nov 26, 2020 to Nov. 26, 2021). Comparably collects ratings in 16 categories from employees at more than 70,000 companies.

About Comparably

Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably’s studies and annual Best Places to Work & Best Brands Awards, visit www.comparably.com/news.

About Groove

Groove is the leading sales engagement platform for enterprises using Salesforce. Built for the needs of relationship-based sellers, Groove increases rep productivity, drives Salesforce adoption, and provides revenue leaders with key insights to know what’s driving their business. Because Groove is Salesforce native, it has the most advanced activity capture in the industry, ensuring that revenue teams can rely on accurate reporting and forecasting, lowered compliance risk, and streamlined administration. Whether it’s automating CRM data entry or empowering reps to generate pipeline and close more deals, Groove gives reps 20% of their week back to focus on high-value activities.

Over 70,000 people use Groove at some of the world’s largest and fastest-growing companies, including Google, BBVA, Atlassian, Uber, and Capital One. Groove has ranked #1 in customer satisfaction on G2 in five sales technology categories and has made the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. for more than three years in a row. To learn more, visit https://groove.co.

