Groove Ranks #1 in Customer Satisfaction Across 5 Sales Tech Categories in G2 Summer 2021 Grid Reports

Groove is the highest-rated sales engagement platform for 11 consecutive quarters and received the highest Enterprise Relationship Index score in five categories

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#g2–Groove, the leading sales engagement platform for enterprises using Salesforce®, today announced that it ranked #1 in customer satisfaction in G2’s Summer 2021 Grid® Reports across five sales tech categories: Sales Engagement, Email Tracking, Outbound Call Tracking, Account Data Management, and Sales Intelligence. Groove was also named an Enterprise Leader in all of these categories, as well as Sales Performance Management.

Groove has held its #1 ranking in customer satisfaction for the Sales Engagement software category for 11 consecutive quarters.

G2’s Summer 2021 Grid Report for Sales Engagement Software ranks the performance of 60 different sales engagement platforms. Groove outranked its competition across all six customer satisfaction rating categories.

Top scores based on verified users include:

94% would recommend Groove

97% find it easy to do business with Groove

95% affirm the quality of Groove’s customer support

93% say Groove is easy to use

93% say Groove is easy to set up

93% believe Groove meets all of their requirements

93% say Groove is headed in the right direction

HIGHEST ENTERPRISE RELATIONSHIP INDEX SCORES IN FIVE CATEGORIES

Groove has also earned the highest Enterprise Relationship Index score across Sales Engagement and four other sales tech categories. G2’s Enterprise Relationship Index score evaluates companies based on ease of doing business with, quality of support, likelihood to recommend, and other relationship-based factors.

Sales Engagement Software – The leading platform for enterprises using Salesforce, Groove specializes in ease-of-use, ease-of-administration, and cross-team collaboration .

– The leading platform for enterprises using Salesforce, Groove specializes in ease-of-use, ease-of-administration, and cross-team . Email Tracking Software – Groove’s Gmail and Microsoft 365 integration auto-logs every email in real-time, eliminating sync errors and data latency.

– Groove’s Gmail and Microsoft 365 integration auto-logs every email in real-time, eliminating sync errors and data latency. Outbound Call Tracking Software – Groove’s Dialer automatically logs calls, transcripts and SMS messages to Salesforce, including call notes, outcomes, and next steps.

– Groove’s Dialer automatically logs calls, transcripts and SMS messages to Salesforce, including call notes, outcomes, and next steps. Account Data Management Software – Groove’s Salesforce-native platform ensures better data hygiene, fewer duplicates, no sync errors, and always-current data.

– Groove’s Salesforce-native platform ensures better data hygiene, fewer duplicates, no sync errors, and always-current data. Sales Intelligence Software – Groove gives sales teams visibility into real-time sales performance data for improved collaboration, optimization, reporting, and forecasting.

“Groove has once again maintained its reign as the highest-rated Sales Engagement Software vendor for customer satisfaction in G2’s Summer 2021 Grid Reports,” said Tom Pringle, Vice President of Market Research for G2. “This is a huge accomplishment as it marks 11 straight quarters that Groove has led the category in product satisfaction, which is a feat that’s all the more impressive in the highly competitive sales engagement space.”

“Being the top-rated sales engagement platform for nearly three years is both humbling and a huge honor,” said Chris Rothstein, CEO and Co-Founder of Groove. “Groove isn’t just about meeting the complex sales engagement needs of large enterprises; it’s also about delivering exceptional service to our customers, which is why the customer recognition we receive in the G2 reports is so satisfying.”

PRODUCT FEEDBACK AND REVIEWS FROM VERIFIED USERS

The following are just some of the things Groove’s customers are saying about its platform in verified reviews on G2:

“Groove’s ability to sync all data with Salesforce has exponentially streamlined our workflows.”



– Tess M., Senior Manager of Strategic Partnerships, Kiva

“Groove has helped my business grow substantially. The key benefits of using Groove are strong relationships that turn into more revenue and less time focused on cold calls.”



– Jeff H., Inside Sales Executive, Homes.com

“Groove is a business must! What I like best about Groove are its capabilities for tracking my people and engaging contacts who are part of my hotlist.”



– Brook A., National Account Director, Kaplan

ABOUT G2

G2, the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, millions of people visit G2’s site to gain unique insights.

About Groove

Groove is the leading sales engagement platform for enterprises using Salesforce, specializing in ease-of-use, ease-of-administration, and cross-team collaboration. Built for the needs of full-cycle sellers, Groove automates non-sales activities so that pre- and post-sales reps can spend more time building relationships and generating revenue. On average, Groove gives revenue teams 20% of their time back to focus on higher-value activities. Groove’s Salesforce-native architecture can be customized to align with industry-specific workflows while ensuring more accurate reporting and forecasting, lower compliance risk, and streamlined administration.

Over 70,000 sales representatives use Groove at some of the world’s largest and fastest-growing companies, including Google, Uber, and Capital One. Groove has earned the highest customer satisfaction rating on G2 in the sales engagement category for over two years in a row.

Groove was named one of Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces 2021 and is one of the 2020 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. Groove also ranks #16 on the San Francisco Business Times’ “fastest-growing private companies in the Bay Area in 2020” and #191 on the Deloitte 2020 Technology Fast 500 list. Founded in 2014, Groove is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in San Diego and Seattle. To learn more, visit groove.co.

