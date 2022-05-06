Groove Ranked #3 Best Place to Work in the SF Bay Area

Employee reviews earn Groove a top spot on the 2022 Best Places to Work in the Bay Area List run by the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BayAreaBPTW–Groove, the leading sales engagement platform for enterprises using Salesforce®, today announced that the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal have ranked Groove #3 on the 2022 Best Places to Work in the Bay Area list for companies with 25-49 local employees. Companies are ranked exclusively on the basis of verified employee responses to more than 50 questions covering culture, benefits, and employee wellness.

Groove received an overall score of 95.42 against an average of 94 for other same-sized finalists. All of Groove’s San Francisco Bay Area employees report being either highly engaged (93%) or moderately engaged (7%). In addition, Groove’s benefits were ranked 30% higher than average, same-size finalists.

“Groove has always invested heavily in our company culture, and this is great validation of our commitment to create an inclusive, healthy, and rewarding workplace for our employees,” said Mike Guerchon, SVP of People at Groove. “Without a doubt, the incredible growth and success we’ve seen over the past year is directly attributable to the incredible team we have built here at Groove.”

Groove’s inclusion in the 2022 Best Places to Work in the Bay Area list is the latest in a series of awards that Groove has won for its workplace and culture.

Groove is Hiring

Groove has grown over 222% in the past year alone, and we’re just getting started. We are currently hiring across all departments. Check out our Careers page for a list of open positions.

About 2021 Bay Area Best Places to Work

The San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal conduct The Best Places to Work List every year in conjunction with their research partner Quantum Workplace. The program uses employee surveys to measure a wide range of research-validated workplace factors that impact employee engagement and satisfaction. Companies on the Best Places to Work list are recognized for fostering a workplace where employees willingly go above and beyond in their work, advocate for the organization and intend to stay into the future.

About Groove

Groove is the leading sales engagement platform for enterprises using Salesforce. Built for the needs of relationship-based sellers, Groove increases rep productivity, drives Salesforce adoption, and provides revenue leaders with key insights to know what’s driving their business. Because Groove is Salesforce native, it has the most advanced activity capture in the industry, ensuring that revenue teams can rely on accurate reporting and forecasting, lowered compliance risk, and streamlined administration. Whether it’s automating CRM data entry or empowering reps to generate pipeline and close more deals, Groove gives reps 20% of their week back to focus on high-value activities.

Over 70,000 people use Groove at some of the world’s largest and fastest-growing companies, including Google, Compass, Atlassian, Uber, and Capital One. Groove has ranked #1 in customer satisfaction on G2 in five sales technology categories and has made the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. for three years in a row. To learn more, visit https://groove.co.

