Groove Named to San Francisco Business Times’ Fast 100 List for Third Year in a Row

Sales engagement platform grows enterprise ARR 114% year over year

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#fast100–Groove, the leading sales engagement platform for enterprises using Salesforce, today announced that it has ranked #16 in the San Francisco Business Times’ 2021 Fast 100 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the Bay Area. This is the third year in a row that Groove has earned this prestigious award.

Groove is experiencing exceptionally strong growth from large enterprises looking to make their sales teams more effective and efficient in today’s digital selling environment. Groove’s ability to support the unique workflows of distributed revenue teams and drive Salesforce adoption has enabled it to increase its enterprise ARR by 114% year over year.

Strong growth and market differentiation were also leading factors in Groove’s $45 million Series B funding round announced on October 14.

“With our Series B funding last week, and now our recognition as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Bay Area, it’s certainly been an incredible October for Groove,” said Chris Rothstein, CEO at Groove. “From the beginning, we set out to build a different kind of sales engagement platform that could effectively meet the needs of relationship-based sellers at large organizations, and all the success we’ve seen from that decision is incredibly humbling.”

2021 INDUSTRY RECOGNITION

Groove’s ranking in the San Francisco Business Times’ Fast 100 list adds to a growing list of industry awards and accolades received so far in 2021.

To learn why revenue teams at more than 500 industry-leading companies rely on Groove, visit our website or request a demo.

ABOUT THE SAN FRANCISCO BUSINESS TIMES FAST 100 AWARDS

The San Francisco Business Times 100 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area 2021 awards program ranks locally based organizations by the rate of revenue growth increase between 2018 and 2020. Candidate companies were required to have at least $200,000 in revenue in 2018 and to be privately held and headquartered in one of the counties covered by the Business Times, which include San Francisco, Alameda, San Mateo, Contra Costa & Marin.

About Groove

Groove is the leading sales engagement platform for enterprises using Salesforce. Built for the needs of relationship-based sellers, Groove increases rep productivity, drives Salesforce adoption, and provides revenue leaders with key insights to know what’s driving their business. Because Groove is Salesforce native, it has the most advanced activity capture in the industry, ensuring that revenue teams can rely on accurate reporting and forecasting, lowered compliance risk, and streamlined administration. Whether it’s automating CRM data entry or empowering reps to generate pipeline and close more deals, Groove gives reps 20% of their week back to focus on high-value activities.

Over 70,000 people use Groove at some of the world’s largest and fastest-growing companies, including Google, BBVA, Atlassian, Uber, and Capital One. Groove has ranked #1 in customer satisfaction on G2 in five sales technology categories and has made the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. for three years in a row. To learn more, visit https://groove.co.

