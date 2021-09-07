Groove Is the Highest-Rated Sales Engagement Platform on G2 for Three Years in a Row

G2’s Fall 2021 Reports rank Groove #1 in customer satisfaction in five sales tech categories; Groove named a Leader in Revenue Operations and eight other categories

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#g2–Groove, the leading sales engagement platform for enterprises using Salesforce®, today announced that G2’s Fall 2021 Grid Report for Sales Engagement has ranked Groove #1 in customer satisfaction for 12 consecutive quarters. In total, Groove is the highest-rated platform in five sales tech categories: Sales Engagement, Email Tracking, Outbound Call Tracking, Account Data Management, and Sales Intelligence. G2 also named Groove a Leader in the new Revenue Operations Grid as well as eight other sales tech categories.

G2’s Fall 2021 Grid Report for Sales Engagement Software ranks the performance of 59 different sales engagement platforms. Groove outranked its competition across all customer satisfaction rating categories.

– 94% would recommend Groove



– 96% find it easy to do business with Groove



– 95% affirm the quality of Groove’s customer support



– 93% believe Groove meets all of their requirements



– 93% say Groove is headed in the right direction



– 93% say Groove is easy to use



– 92% say Groove is easy to set up

MOMENTUM LEADER IN FIVE SALES TECH CATEGORIES

Groove was also named a Momentum Leader in Sales Engagement, Revenue Operations, and three other sales tech categories. Leaders in G2’s Momentum Grid rank in the top 25% of all providers based on a variety of momentum and customer satisfaction factors.

Sales Engagement – The leading platform for enterprises using Salesforce, Groove specializes in ease-of-use, ease-of-administration, and cross-team collaboration .

– The leading platform for enterprises using Salesforce, Groove specializes in ease-of-use, ease-of-administration, and cross-team . Revenue Operations – Groove’s advanced activity capture produces comprehensive revenue insights for more accurate forecasting, pipeline management, and collaboration.

– Groove’s advanced activity capture produces comprehensive revenue insights for more accurate forecasting, pipeline management, and collaboration. Email Tracking – Groove’s Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 integration auto-logs every email in real-time, eliminating sync errors and data latency.

– Groove’s Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 integration auto-logs every email in real-time, eliminating sync errors and data latency. Outbound Call Tracking – Groove’s app -based OmniDialer automatically logs calls, transcripts and SMS messages, including call notes, outcomes, and next steps.

– Groove’s -based OmniDialer automatically logs calls, transcripts and SMS messages, including call notes, outcomes, and next steps. Account Data Management Software – Groove’s Salesforce-native platform ensures better data hygiene, fewer duplicates, no sync errors, and always-current data.

“With the release of G2’s Fall 2021 Grid for Sales Engagement, Groove has now defended its status as the highest-rated platform for three straight years,” said Tom Pringle, Vice President of Market Research for G2. “This is a huge achievement in any category, but especially in one as highly competitive as Sales Engagement. The data from Groove’s verified reviews really underscores the partnership that Groove has been able to establish with its customers.”

“When I co-founded Groove, the number one goal was to build a sales engagement platform that our customers would love using, and that’s why this three-year milestone as the top-rated sales engagement platform on G2 is so rewarding,” said Chris Rothstein, CEO and Co-Founder of Groove. “It’s also great to see Groove as a leader in G2’s new Revenue Operations category, as this is one area of sales tech that has truly become indispensable within the last few years. Customer satisfaction is essential to adoption, and I think that’s one of the main reasons that Groove benefits from such high user counts and adoption rates.”

PRODUCT FEEDBACK AND REVIEWS FROM VERIFIED USERS

The following are just some of the things Groove’s customers are saying about its platform in verified reviews on G2:

“When we implemented Groove, our reps picked it up immediately. That was not the case with previous tools.”



– Mitch T., Sales Enablement Manager, Brooksource

“When trying to contact a large number of existing customers, Groove Flows makes it much easier to gain traction from interested customers and saves me more time.”



– David G., Senior Account Executive, FundingCircle

“Groove’s integration with Salesforce gives me full visibility into customer engagement.”



– Dean L., Marketing Manager, 8×8

You can learn how Groove stacks up against its top competitors in the Fall 2021 G2 Sales Engagement Software Report.

Learn more about Groove’s ranking in the G2 Fall 2021 Grid Reports on its website.

ABOUT G2

G2, the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, millions of people visit G2’s site to gain unique insights.

About Groove

Groove is the leading sales engagement platform for enterprises using Salesforce. Built for the needs of relationship-based sellers, Groove increases rep productivity, drives Salesforce adoption, and provides revenue leaders with key insights to know what’s driving their business. Because Groove is Salesforce native, it has the most advanced activity capture in the industry, ensuring that revenue teams can rely on accurate reporting and forecasting, lowered compliance risk, and streamlined administration. Whether it’s automating CRM data entry or empowering reps to generate pipeline and close more deals, Groove gives reps 20% of their week back to focus on high-value activities.

Over 70,000 people use Groove at some of the world’s largest and fastest-growing companies, including Google, BBVA, Atlassian, Uber, and Capital One. Groove has ranked #1 in customer satisfaction on G2 in five sales technology categories for twelve consecutive quarters and has made the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. for three years in a row. To learn more, visit https://groove.co.

