Groove Expands Revenue Intelligence Capabilities with Auto Contact Capture

New feature provides a complete picture of the buying committee by automatically identifying and adding new business contacts to Salesforce

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#revenueintelligence–Groove, the leading sales engagement platform for enterprises using Salesforce®, today announced the launch of Auto Contact Capture, a new feature that enables users to automatically add new contacts that are cc’d on emails or added to meetings as contacts in Salesforce, providing revenue teams with a more complete picture of the buying committee.

Through Groove’s new Auto Contact Capture feature, businesses can quickly understand who is involved in each and every sales opportunity, as well as the level of engagement with each contact. This ensures that every contact involved in the buying process receives a consistent, timely, and relevant experience from their first engagement. End users of the Groove platform can also rely on automated data capture to Salesforce, saving them hours of manual data entry.

“Now more than ever, businesses need to be able to get a complete picture of their sales pipeline in order to maximize revenue,” said Chris Rothstein, co-founder and CEO of Groove. “By consolidating revenue intelligence and advanced activity capture into one unified sales engagement platform, Groove empowers businesses to close more deals and intelligently refine their sales processes.”

Over the last year, Groove has expanded its revenue intelligence capabilities with new activity sync, reporting, and analytics offerings. Earlier this year, Groove introduced real-time opportunity and pipeline management and enhanced ROI reporting. Through this expanded capability set, Groove enables revenue leaders to make real-time, data-driven business decisions based on real campaign results at both the individual and team level.

Learn more about Groove’s revenue intelligence capabilities on its website.

About Groove

Groove is the leading sales engagement platform for enterprises using Salesforce, specializing in ease-of-use, ease-of-administration, and cross-team collaboration. Built for the needs of full-cycle sellers, Groove automates non-sales activities so that pre- and post-sales reps can spend more time building relationships and generating revenue. On average, Groove gives revenue teams 20% of their time back to focus on higher-value activities. Groove’s Salesforce-native architecture can be customized to align with industry-specific workflows while ensuring more accurate reporting and forecasting, lower compliance risk, and streamlined administration.

Over 50,000 sales representatives use Groove at some of the world’s largest and fastest-growing companies, including Google, Uber, and Capital One. Groove has earned the highest customer satisfaction rating on G2 in the sales engagement category for over two years in a row.

Groove was named one of Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces 2021 and is one of the 2020 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. Groove also ranks #16 on the San Francisco Business Times’ “fastest-growing private companies in the Bay Area in 2020” and #191 on the Deloitte 2020 Technology Fast 500 list. Founded in 2014, Groove is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in San Diego and Seattle. To learn more, visit groove.co.

