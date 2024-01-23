Groove Celebrates Official Launch of its Coworking and Community App

Introduction of new subscription model ensures sustainability of Groove’s growing community

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Groove, a mobile app and community that offers support and camaraderie through on-demand, one-hour focused coworking sessions, today announced its official launch as a subscription-based app after two years in beta. Monthly subscriptions cost $18; annual subscriptions are $120 – equal to $10 per month.





Groove serves as a support system for the worldwide community of small business owners and entrepreneurs. The app helps “Groovers” focus on their daily tasks. To date, thousands of Groovers have collectively shared more than 165,000 hours of work time in the app.

With up to four users, each Groove session begins with a quick, in-app video chat to share goals for the 50-minute work session that follows. Cameras are off while working but Groovers can communicate via in-app messages. When time expires, they regroup to discuss their progress. More than 60% of the time, Groovers opt for a second session together. The app’s daily active users (DAU) average over four hours of intentional work. Groovers can build their own circles of users, called “orbits,” and schedule future Grooves if they wish.

“At Groove, we believe that even when people work alone, work shouldn’t be lonely. The most important part of Groove is the supportive community of humans that has coalesced around the app,” said Co-founder and CEO Joshua Greene. “Officially launched, we can continue to focus on our community with an eye on the longer-term.”

Groove secured $3.5m in a 2022 funding round led by Resolute Ventures. The team spent 2023 refining tools and growing its community. The new subscription model ensures that Groovers are not separated by tiers and that the user experience will never be compromised by ads or personal data collection. Groove is available for iOS and Android. New members can join via invitation from existing Groovers or online: https://www.groove.ooo/#join.

About Groove

Founded in 2021, Groove is a mobile app that offers on-demand, one-hour coworking sessions and supports a growing community of entrepreneurs and solo workers. Aimed at the millions of workers who run businesses by themselves worldwide – 27 million in the US, alone – Groove serves as both an accountability tool and support system. More at www.groove.ooo

Contacts

Media:

Heath Fradkoff



heath@ward6marketing.com