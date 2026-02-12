Grindr Presents: Who’s the A**hole? Season 4 — Katya’s Back for Another Round

Now in its Fourth Season, Grindr’s Favorite Gay Podcaster, Katya Zamolodchikova, Turns Up the Heat on Culture, Camp, and Filthy Dating Stories the Gay Internet Can’t Get Enough Of

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$GRND #grindr--Grindr, the Global Gayborhood in Your Pocket™, brings back its award winning podcast Who’s the Asshole? for a fourth season packed with queer excellence and hilarity. Hosted by drag legend, comedian, and professional truth-teller, Katya Zamolodchikova, the latest season goes harder than ever with outrageous scenarios, scorching hot takes, and the messiest dilemmas yet— stripped down with razor-sharp wit and unapologetic honesty.

Rooted in Grindr’s power to connect and its embrace of gay, uncut candor, season 4 brings together bold queer voices to do what the internet loves to avoid: talk openly about the good, the bad, the ugly, and the wildly amusing realities of connecting on Grindr. Who’s the Asshole? was born from a simple truth- everyone loves to complain about bad behavior on Grindr, but that behavior comes from users. Sometimes it’s them. Sometimes it’s you. Sometimes it’s all of us. Featuring boundary-pushing guests from entertainment, drag, music, fashion, sports, comedy, and performance, the podcast leans into the mess, calling out shitty behavior, unpacking why it happens, and doing the dirty work with candid humor and no pulling out early. The result is a horny and self-aware portrait of queerness that proves owning the mess is how Grindr (and culture) moves forward.

“Who’s the Asshole? is peak gay discourse and culture- raw unfiltered storytelling, quick quips, and funny as hell,” says Ben Cooper, Director of Consumer Content at Grindr. “We always look to our community to lend their voices and opinions on and off the grid, no matter how messy. This season, we turned the volume up with hotter takes, louder personalities, and no promises of keeping it clean. Grindr exists for these conversations: real and happening right now.”

Each episode draws from real-life listener submissions to spark candid discussions around sex, dating, careers, and boundaries without a filter via the podcast's official hotline, 510-ASS-HOLE.

‘Grindr Presents: Who's The Asshole?’ Season 4 launches today, February 12, featuring five show-stopping guests that leave you wanting another round:

February 12 – Jinkx Monsoon, Drag icon and Broadway baby, unpacks the fine line between theatrical chaos, emotional honesty, and surviving as the smartest person in the room.

unpacks the fine line between theatrical chaos, emotional honesty, and surviving as the smartest person in the room. February 19 – Peaches, provocateur and musician, gets into sexual self-expression, creative freedom, and why shock has always been a tool —not the point.

gets into sexual self-expression, creative freedom, and why shock has always been a —not the point. February 26 – Colton Underwood, Reality TV’s most-watched athlete, opens up about visibility, vulnerability, and navigating queer identity after the spotlight shifts.

opens up about visibility, vulnerability, and navigating queer identity after the spotlight shifts. March 5 – Jeremy Scott, high camp couturier, talks on the intensity of the fashion industry and how queerness has always been stitched into his creative worldview.

talks on the intensity of the fashion industry and how queerness has always been stitched into his creative worldview. March 12 – Pat Regan, Emmy award winning writer and comedian, dives into gay intimacy on and off the stage and unpacks the humor hiding inside everyday chaos.

dives into gay intimacy on and off the stage and unpacks the humor hiding inside everyday chaos. March 19 – Lushious Massacr, the gay internet’s personal Dragvestigator, brings raw and exposed glamour with confidence, transformation, and showing up loudly as yourself.

“Four seasons deep and I’m basically officiating a verbal gangbang of opinions with powerhouse guests. Honestly? I’m so here for it,” says renowned Who’s the Asshole? host, Katya Zamolodchikova. “Hosting Who’s the Asshole? feels like live-commentating a group chat that should never see daylight. . . like some assholes—and that’s the magic.”

Since its debut, Who’s the Asshole? has had the gay internet begging for more, becoming one of the most talked-about original podcasts, reinforcing the app’s role as a global cultural connector that extends beyond dating into the community. The podcast is Grindr at full volume uncensored- where nuance gets sweaty, community gets intimate, and queer voices are free to say exactly what's on their minds.

Season four of ‘Grindr Presents: Who’s the Asshole?’ can be viewed on YouTube and streamed wherever you get your podcasts.

For more information visit Grindr’s blog, here.

ABOUT GRINDR INC.

With more than 15 million average monthly active users, Grindr has grown to become the Global Gayborhood in Your Pocket™, on a mission to make a world where the lives of our global community are free, equal, and just. Available in 190+ countries and territories, Grindr is often the primary way for its users to connect, express themselves, and discover the world around them. Since 2015, Grindr for Equality has advanced human rights, health, and safety for millions of LGBTQ+ people in partnership with organizations in every region of the world. Grindr has offices in West Hollywood, the Bay Area, Chicago, and New York. The Grindr app is available on the App Store and Google Play.

Media Contact:

Alex Sacripante

Alex.Sacripante@grindr.com