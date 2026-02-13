Grindr Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results Earnings Call

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND), the Global Gayborhood in Your Pocket™, announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, after the market closes on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

Grindr will issue a press release when its Shareholder Letter has been posted to its Investor Relations website at https://investors.grindr.com. Following the release of the Shareholder Letter, Grindr will host a webcasted conference call to discuss its results.

Earnings Webcast Information

Event: Grindr Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Live Webcast Site: https://investors.grindr.com

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Grindr’s Investor Relations page, https://investors.grindr.com.

About Grindr Inc.

With more than 15 million average monthly active users, Grindr has grown to become the Global Gayborhood in Your Pocket™, on a mission to make a world where the lives of our global community are free, equal, and just. Available in 190+ countries and territories, Grindr is often the primary way for its users to connect, express themselves, and discover the world around them. Since 2015, Grindr for Equality has advanced human rights, health, and safety for millions of LGBTQ+ people in partnership with organizations in every region of the world. Grindr has offices in West Hollywood, the Bay Area, Chicago, and New York. The Grindr app is available on the App Store and Google Play.

