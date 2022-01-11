Grin Partners with Oral-B to Expand Teledentistry Platform

Oral-B and Grin partner to increase access to professional care and health insights

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grin, a comprehensive digital platform that provides oral health solutions with trusted local dentists and orthodontists, is partnering with Oral-B; the industry leader in oral care innovation and #1 dentist recommended brand worldwide. Together, they are offering the latest dental technology, which creates new industry standards in assisting patients in understanding their oral health at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Grin’s Remote Monitoring and Consultation capabilities unite with leading products from Oral-B to ensure their loyal customers have access to the latest personalized oral health insights and at-home professional consultations. Now consumers can understand their brushing and flossing habits, select the right Oral-B products, improve behaviors for better smile results, and have more frequent, informed conversations with their local doctor—all in an easy-to-use application.

The Grin experience consists of the Grin App, the first-of-its-kind Grin Scope, and Grin Scope mini—FDA listed medical devices which attach to any smartphone camera and take scans to measure changes to patients’ teeth. Under the supervision of partner doctors, these technologies allow providers to transition patient check-ins from in-office to virtual by remotely monitoring teeth movement, gum health, and oral hygiene. Now, with the burden of office visits drastically reduced, oral health and teeth straightening under the care of a local doctor is more accessible.

“I created Grin to transform the entire dental health industry by using technology that connects professionals and patients to bring better oral care directly to everyone. Partnering with one of the most trusted consumer product brands like Oral-B clearly attests to our commitment,” said Grin CEO and co-founder Adam Schulhof, DMD. “Grin will continue its pledge to drive innovation, and by joining ranks with Oral-B, we will ensure more people can have better oral health.”

About Grin

Grin is a comprehensive digital platform that provides solutions for all types of teeth straightening and oral health needs. The Grin App and Grin Scope connect patients to real orthodontists in their community. Patients can access quality professional care from the convenience of their smart device. Doctors can remotely monitor patients via virtual check-ins for complete visibility—reducing chair time, increasing patient volume, and ensuring safety. To learn more about Grin, you can visit us at: www.get-grin.com/contact

About Oral-B

Oral-B® is the worldwide leader in the over $5 billion brushing market. Part of the Procter & Gamble Company, the brand includes manual and electric toothbrushes for children and adults, toothpastes and mouthwashes, whitening systems and interdental products, such as dental floss.

Contacts

Gregg Delman



415.935.1804



gregg@gthreemedia.com