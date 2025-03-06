GRIN Launches Social Listening and Affiliate Hub to Help Brands Track Conversations, Discover Creators and Scale Revenue

Leading creator management platform unlocks new ways for brands to win with influencer marketing — from conversations all the way to conversions

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GRIN, the world’s leading creator management platform, today announced the launch of Social Listening and Affiliate Hub — tools designed to help brands better track, manage and scale their influencer marketing programs. Together, these tools help brands move beyond manual tracking and scattered platforms, providing smarter, streamlined solutions for growth.

Social Listening and Affiliate Hub arrive as more brands seek a single, integrated solution to manage influencer marketing. Most tools fall short on features, forcing brands to rely on separate platforms for social listening, influencer discovery and affiliate management — leading to data silos, additional costs, time inefficiencies and a fragmented strategy. With Social Listening and Affiliate Hub, brands can cut through the noise, get a full-funnel view of how influencer and affiliate marketing drive business growth, and have full control over every stage of the influencer marketing funnel — all inside GRIN’s Creator Management platform.

What to know about Social Listening

Social Listening gives brands real-time visibility into how they’re being talked about online, making it easier to track brand mentions, discover new creators and measure organic impact — all from a single platform.

With Social Listening, brands can:

Track Instagram brand mentions, hashtags and competitor activity in real-time

Filter content by follower count, hashtags and mentions to find relevant insights

Spot and engage with new creators who already love the brand

Analyze trends over time to measure awareness and engagement growth

What to know about Affiliate Hub

Affiliate Hub simplifies and centralizes affiliate program management, giving brands clearer performance tracking, stronger reporting and scalable workflows to drive more revenue.

With Affiliate Hub, brands can:

Manage affiliates in a dedicated space — separate from influencer partnerships

Track revenue impact with real-time performance insights

Identify top-performing affiliates and optimize for conversions

Scale programs efficiently with user-friendly workflows and reporting

“GRIN is making influencer marketing more powerful than ever with Social Listening and Affiliate Hub, giving brands real-time insights, better control and scalable growth — all in one place,” said Ryan Debenham, CEO of GRIN. “The addition of Social Listening and Affiliate Hub not only makes influencer marketing more strategic and seamless for brands, they also strengthen our ability to deliver insights that eliminate guesswork and expand beyond campaign-based partnerships to include organic brand conversations and affiliate-driven revenue. These tools reinforce GRIN’s position as the most complete creator management platform in the market.”

Social Listening and Affiliate Hub are available now within GRIN. For more information, please visit grin.co.

About GRIN

GRIN is the pioneer behind the world’s leading creator management platform built to support every brand’s journey to connecting with consumers through authentic creator relationships. Thousands of the world’s fastest-growing brands — including SKIMS, Warby Parker, Uber, GoPro, and MVMT — use GRIN to make creators feel like trusted, empowered partners, working with them to build their brands into household names.

Media Contact:

Jessica Shein

PRforGRIN@bospar.com