GridX and SEW Partner to Accelerate Digital Transformation Within the Utility Industry and Deliver Superior Customer Experiences

Combining highly accurate rate analytics with the industry’s premier digital customer experience platform will help customers understand the impact of their actions and save energy

OAKLAND, Calif. & IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GridX, the leading enterprise rate platform provider to modern utilities, and SEW, the world’s leading and trusted provider of digital customer and workforce experience platforms to utilities, today signed an agreement to integrate GridX with SEW’s Digital Customer Experience (CX) Platform – Smart Customer Mobile® (SCM®). Combining GridX’s ability to tell customers the exact value of their clean energy decisions with SEW’s industry leading customer experience platform, powered by AI/ML/IoT, will help to drive customer adoption of new rates and programs, enabling utilities to achieve their clean energy goals.

Utilities are turning to technology that helps them build meaningful customer relationships through personalized experiences. Part of that is helping people understand how their clean energy purchases and actions will impact their energy bill. GridX’s rate analytics calculates, with a high degree of accuracy, how selecting a new time of use rate, buying an electric vehicle, installing solar, and more, will translate into dollars and cents. Communicating this information in real time across a range of SEW’s engagement touchpoints will help people save energy and adopt clean energy technology, all of which contribute to utility decarbonization and sustainability goals.

“I’ve long admired SEW’s mission to engage, empower and educate billions of people, and build a sustainable tomorrow,” said Scott Engstrom, Chief Customer Officer, GridX. “It is very much aligned with our focus, which makes me very excited about this partnership. To help people make the right choices about their energy use, it’s critical they know the cost of those decisions. Together we can now communicate that to energy customers everywhere.”

SEW’s Smart Customer Mobile is the #1 Digital CX platform for electric, water, and gas utilities worldwide and harnesses the power of digital to better address customer needs and build future-ready businesses. The platform delivers a seamless user experience by engaging customers in real time with notifications and alerts sent across email, text, IVR and chatbots and drive digital self-service. Under terms of the partnership with GridX, SEW will now be able to send customers the detailed cost insights they crave.

“I’m excited to partner with GridX and look forward to a fruitful relationship. Getting relevant and personalized data in the hands of customers when and where they want it is an imperative to build closer and meaningful customer relationships. Utilities in their clean energy journey need to empower customers with relevant and meaningful insights, which today’s CX platforms need to support,” said Deepak Garg, CEO and Founder, SEW. “By integrating their detailed cost insights with our leading customer experience platforms, we are improving the utility’s ability to engage customers, drive energy savings and get more clean energy technology into people’s homes.”

About GridX, Inc.

GridX partners with utilities and energy suppliers to transform their businesses and accelerate the clean energy transition. The company’s Enterprise Rate Platform helps these organizations to develop new products and business models to achieve their clean energy goals; quickly operationalize new offerings in their billing and settlement processes; and better engage with their customers for broader program adoption. GridX’s platform is used by leading utilities, retail energy suppliers and energy ecosystem OEMs to serve more than 25 million homes and businesses. For more information, visit www.gridx.com.

About SEW

SEW with its innovative and industry-leading cloud platforms, delivers the best Digital Customer Experiences (CX) and Workforce Experiences (WX), powered by AI, ML, and IoT analytics, to global energy, water, and gas providers. At SEW, the vision is to Engage, Empower, and Educate billions of people to save energy and water, partnering with businesses to deliver platforms that are easy-to-use, integrate seamlessly, and help build a strong technology foundation that allows them to become future ready. For more details, visit www.SEW.ai

Contacts

Brad Langley



brad.langley@gridx.com