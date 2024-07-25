Grid Dynamics Introduces AI-Powered Data Observability Starter Kit, Extending Its Analytics Platform Offering

Key Takeaways:





The AI-powered Data Observability Starter Kit from Grid Dynamics helps clients ensure data quality, enabling them to develop AI solutions more rapidly and maintain operational integrity.

The capabilities of this new starter kit are vital in today’s data driven world, delivering comprehensive data quality checks across diverse data sources, including anomaly detection and statistical distribution checks, for both structured and unstructured data.

To accelerate time-to-market, the Data Observability Starter Kit offers clients a range of pre-built integrations with major data platforms and data warehouses.

The new starter kit extends the capabilities of Grid Dynamics’ Analytics Platform to provide clients with a comprehensive set of pre-packaged enterprise data services.

SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leading provider of technology consulting, platform and product engineering, AI, and advanced analytics services, today announces its Data Observability Starter Kit—an AI-powered solution designed to help businesses ensure data quality across their data transformation processes and data platforms. This is a vital capability in today’s data-driven world because businesses operate with high-volumes of diverse data from multiple sources. The ability to identify issues with data and stop the propagation of broken data to downstream applications, or to prevent data issues from corrupting sales reports and dashboards, is invaluable for businesses to make informed decisions and maintain operational integrity. Data quality also has a significant impact on the ability to develop and productize AI solutions.

The AI-powered Data Observability Starter Kit from Grid Dynamics simplifies data quality onboarding and provides a range of comprehensive checks, ensuring that clients can effectively monitor data quality across all of their data types. It provides checks for tubular data, structured and unstructured data, including additional built-in quality checks for null, missing, or empty values, statistical distribution checks, data freshness, data volume checks, and unsupervised learning models for anomaly detection.

“ Data observability is one of the top concerns for our clients,” said Ilya Katsov, Vice President of Technology at Grid Dynamics. “ The Data Observability Starter Kit provides them with a flexible framework that can flag anomalies such as unusually high/low numerical values in individual data elements, misformatted values, records lost due to data replication errors, and others. The kit uses AI models to simplify the configuration and maintenance of the data quality checks making the solution much more usable and efficient than rule-based systems.”

Another benefit of Grid Dynamics’ Data Observability Starter Kit is its ability to accelerate time-to-market for enterprise-scale clients. The starter kit integrates seamlessly with major data platforms and data warehouses, ensuring that clients can scale their data quality checks without disruption.

The Data Observability Starter Kit is the latest, innovative, problem-solving solution from Grid Dynamics and supports the company’s GigaCube growth strategy. Visit this page to learn more about Grid Dynamics’ Data Observability Starter Kit and how this AI-powered solution enables businesses to control data quality.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ: GDYN) is a leading provider of technology consulting, platform and product engineering, AI, and advanced analytics services. Fusing technical vision with business acumen, we solve the most pressing technical challenges and enable positive business outcomes for enterprise companies undergoing business transformation. A key differentiator for Grid Dynamics is our 8 years of experience and leadership in enterprise AI, supported by profound expertise and ongoing investment in data, analytics, application modernization, cloud & DevOps, and customer experience. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the Americas, Europe, and India. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of Grid Dynamics to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “potential,” “projects,” “predicts,” “continue,” or “should,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, quotations and statements regarding our Data Observability Starter Kit, our product capabilities, and our company’s future growth including with customers and GigaCube strategy.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside Grid Dynamics’ control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, any factors limiting our product capabilities, the benefits of our products, and our company’s growth strategy.

Grid Dynamics cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Grid Dynamics cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Grid Dynamics does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Further information about factors that could materially affect Grid Dynamics, including its results of operations and financial condition, is set forth under the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed May 2, 2024, and in other periodic filings Grid Dynamics makes with the SEC.

