Grid Dynamics Introduces a GenAI-powered Data Migration Starter Kit to Accelerate Large-Scale Data Modernization Programs

Key Takeaways:





Grid Dynamics extends its Analytics Platform with an LLM-powered starter kit for data migration, designed to accelerate the transition from legacy data solutions to cloud -based platforms.

-based platforms. The new starter kit enables Grid Dynamics to streamline and expedite large-scale data replatforming and modernization initiatives, achieving significant time and cost savings over conventional data migration methods.

The new solution supports legacy data platform migration from Teradata, Netezza, and Talend, among others, to AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure—expanding the company’s solutions portfolio for enterprise-scale clients undergoing business transformation.

SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions, today unveils a GenAI-powered Data Migration Starter Kit, a new component that enhances the capabilities of Grid Dynamics’ Analytics Platform and enables its clients to achieve faster, more cost-effective data modernization outcomes.

In many enterprises, large-scale data modernization programs span several years and consume vast amounts of resources. The timelines and costs are typically driven up by a large number of data processing jobs and applications, convoluted and poorly documented business logic, performance issues and bottlenecks, and complex coordination across multiple organizations and vendors. Traditional data migration methodologies and tools help to facilitate the process and reduce migration costs, but still require significant amounts of engineering effort and manual operations. These challenges are particularly prominent for data modernization programs that require deep redesign of the processing pipelines, business logic, and data schemas.

The GenAI-powered Data Migration Starter Kit automatically transforms business logic, target data schemas, and pipeline orchestration logic based on the requirements specified by the user. In particular, the starter kit automatically performs advanced redesigns of the data schemas such as normalization and denormalization. These capabilities greatly accelerate the delivery of large-scale data modernization and replatforming projects compared to traditional methods.

The GenAI-powered Data Migration Starter Kit supports a broad range of migration and replatforming scenarios, including on-premises-to-cloud and cloud-to-cloud. The starter kit provides adapters for major cloud providers, Teradata, and Talend out of the box, and is designed to efficiently develop custom adapters.

“The GenAI Data Migration Starter Kit enables our clients to drastically reduce costs and timelines for data modernization programs by automating operations that were not possible to automate without LLMs,” said Ilya Katsov, Vice President of Technology at Grid Dynamics. “This kit transforms our Analytics Platform into an end-to-end solution for delivering large-scale data modernization programs—from establishing platform services to onboarding applied pipelines and business logic to integrating with downstream data consumers.”

The GenAI Data Migration Starter Kit is the latest, innovative, problem-solving solution from Grid Dynamics and supports the company’s GigaCube growth strategy. Visit this page to learn more about the GenAI-powered Data Migration Starter Kit, and visit this page for more information about Grid Dynamics’ Analytics Platform.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ: GDYN) is a leading provider of technology consulting, platform and product engineering, AI, and advanced analytics services. Fusing technical vision with business acumen, we solve the most pressing technical challenges and enable positive business outcomes for enterprise companies undergoing business transformation. A key differentiator for Grid Dynamics is our 7+ years of experience and leadership in enterprise AI, supported by profound expertise and ongoing investment in data, analytics, application modernization, cloud & DevOps, and customer experience. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the Americas, Europe, and India. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of Grid Dynamics to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “potential,” “projects,” “predicts,” “continue,” or “should,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, quotations and statements regarding our GenAI-powered Data Migration Starter Kit, our product capabilities, and our company’s future growth including with customers and GigaCube strategy.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside Grid Dynamics’ control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, any factors limiting our product capabilities, the benefits of our products, and our company’s growth strategy.

Grid Dynamics cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Grid Dynamics cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Grid Dynamics does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Further information about factors that could materially affect Grid Dynamics, including its results of operations and financial condition, is set forth under the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K filed February 29, 2024, and in other periodic filings Grid Dynamics makes with the SEC.

Contacts

Cary Savas



+1 (650) 523 5000



csavas@griddynamics.com