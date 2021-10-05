Home Business Wire Grid Dynamics Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call...
Business Wire

Grid Dynamics Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

di Business Wire

SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDYN) (“Grid Dynamics”), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation, today announced that it will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 4, 2021, to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results. A news release containing these results will be issued before the call.

Investors and other interested parties can access the call in the following ways: A webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.griddynamics.com/), or by dialing +1(877)407-4018 or +1(201)689-8471(outside of the U.S.).

A replay will be available approximately one hour after the call on https://ir.griddynamics.com/ or by dialing +1(844)512-2921 or +1(412)317-6671 (outside of the U.S.) and entering the conference ID 13723362. The replay will start on November 4, 2021, 7:30 p.m. ET and will be available until November 18, 2021, 11:59 p.m. ET.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (Nasdaq: GDYN) is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience, big data analytics, search, artificial intelligence, cloud migration, and application modernization. Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency with technology accelerators, agile delivery culture, and global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the US, UK, Netherlands, Mexico, Central and Eastern Europe. To learn more about Grid Dynamics, please visit www.griddynamics.com.

Contacts

investorrelations@griddynamics.com

 

Articoli correlati

Qwasar Silicon Valley Wins 2021 Award for Best Cloud Computing Bootcamp From Intelligent.com

Business Wire Business Wire -
OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloud-based coding school Qwasar Silicon Valley today officially announced that it was selected as one of “The...
Continua a leggere

SentinelOne to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) today announced that it is scheduled to present at the following investor...
Continua a leggere

Asensus Surgical Announces Board Chair Transition

Business Wire Business Wire -
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Qwasar Silicon Valley Wins 2021 Award for Best Cloud Computing Bootcamp From Intelligent.com

Business Wire