Grid Dynamics Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDYN) (“Grid Dynamics”), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation, today announced that it will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 5, 2021, to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results. A news release containing these results will be issued before the call.

Investors and other interested parties can access the call in the following ways: A webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.griddynamics.com/), or by dialing +1(855)327-6837 or +1(631)891-4304 (outside of the U.S.).

A replay will be available approximately one hour after the call on https://ir.griddynamics.com/ or by dialing +1(844)512-2921 or +1(412)317-6671 (outside of the U.S.) and entering the conference ID 10015481. The replay will start on August 5, 2021, 7:30 p.m. ET and will be available until August 19, 2021, 11:59 p.m. ET.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (Nasdaq: GDYN) is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience, big data analytics, search, artificial intelligence, cloud migration, and application modernization. Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency with technology accelerators, agile delivery culture, and global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the US, UK, Netherlands, Mexico, Central and Eastern Europe. To learn more about Grid Dynamics, please visit www.griddynamics.com.

