Grid Dynamics Accelerates AI Transformation Momentum

Earns Preferred Vendor Status at a Top-Tier Hyperscaler; 2025 AI Revenue Grew 30% Year-Over-Year

Key Takeaways:

Achieved Preferred Vendor status with a top-tier hyperscaler, opening up a significantly larger revenue opportunity for Grid Dynamics.

In 2025, Grid Dynamics achieved 30% year-over-year AI revenue growth.

Partners increasingly rely on Grid Dynamics to deliver next-generation AI capabilities to global clients, supporting continued AI revenue growth.

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDYN) (“Grid Dynamics”), a premier AI transformation partner for the Fortune 1000, today announced it has achieved Preferred Vendor status with one of the major hyperscale cloud providers. This milestone follows a strategic, exhaustive two-year vendor consolidation initiative by the hyperscaler that reduced its service provider ecosystem to a small group. This designation establishes the contractual framework for Grid Dynamics to significantly increase business with this hyperscaler, boosting Grid Dynamics’ joint solution development, co-selling, and go-to-market opportunities.

As enterprises scale AI adoption, they rely on Grid Dynamics for complex, production-grade implementations, building scalable systems on top of foundation models and integrating them into core enterprise workflows. In practice, the bottleneck in enterprise AI adoption is not the models themselves but the surrounding engineering and foundational platform capabilities — integration, observability, governance, and cost control. Grid Dynamics' approach is designed to address this reality, combining its deep enterprise context with hands-on engineering.

" As the innovation cycle moves to the AI-native enterprise, the value lies in the mastery of orchestrating complexity," said Leonard Livschitz, CEO of Grid Dynamics. “ We provide a specialized capability that unifies strategic advisory expertise with the technical prowess to build the robust, production-grade infrastructure required for the Agentic AI age. For the Fortune 1000 CEO, Grid Dynamics represents an elite capability—a partner to be deployed on high-value AI transformations where hands-on experience, architectural rigor, and industrial-grade execution are paramount. In 2025, our AI business grew by 30% year-over-year, largely driven by our specialization in search, AI platforms and Agentic solutions. This momentum reflects both our ability to win and deliver AI transformation programs and the growing client demand for production-scale AI systems that drive measurable business impact.”

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (Nasdaq: GDYN) is a premier AI transformation partner for the Fortune 1000. We combine deep AI expertise with proven enterprise-scale delivery to help clients identify where to invest in AI, build systems that work at scale, and capture real business value from AI deployments. A key differentiator for Grid Dynamics is our nearly two decades of technology leadership and pioneering enterprise AI expertise. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the Americas, Europe, and India.

To learn more about Grid Dynamics, please visit https://www.griddynamics.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of Grid Dynamics to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “potential,” “projects,” “predicts,” “continue,” or “should,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, quotations and statements regarding the expected benefits of our capabilities and our company’s future growth including with customers and partners.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside Grid Dynamics’ control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to our ability to achieve its expected benefits, as well as any factors limiting our capabilities, the benefits of our services and products, and our company’s growth strategy.

Grid Dynamics cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Grid Dynamics cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Grid Dynamics does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Further information about factors that could materially affect Grid Dynamics, including its results of operations and financial condition, is set forth under the “Risk Factors” section of Grid Dynamics’ annual report on Form 10-K filed February 27, 2025, and in other periodic filings Grid Dynamics makes with the SEC.

Media Contact:

Cary Savas

+1 (650) 523 5000

investorrelations@griddynamics.com