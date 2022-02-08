Home Business Wire Gretchen K. Zech Promoted to Arrow Electronics Chief Governance, Sustainability, and Human...
Business Wire

Gretchen K. Zech Promoted to Arrow Electronics Chief Governance, Sustainability, and Human Resources Officer

di Business Wire

CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) today announced that Gretchen K. Zech will expand her current role and has been named chief governance, sustainability, and human resources officer of the company.

Ms. Zech, who joined Arrow in 2011 in her current position, will now also lead the company’s environmental, social, and governance strategy, and oversee the company’s legal and compliance and real estate functions.

Prior to joining Arrow, Ms. Zech held over 20 years of human resources leadership positions of increasing responsibility at major corporations, including Dex One, Gartner, Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea, Bloomingdale’s, Best Buy and Johnson Controls.

A Society for Human Resource Management senior certified professional (SHRM-SCP), having also served on the SHRM board of directors, Ms. Zech holds a bachelor’s degree in human resource management from The University of Michigan.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 220,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2021 sales of $34 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.

Category: Investor Relations

Contacts

Media Contact
John Hourigan

303-824-4586

Investor Relations Contact
Steven O’Brien

303-824-4544

Articoli correlati

MEDITECH Receives Best in KLAS Award in 3 Key Segments

Business Wire Business Wire -
MEDITECH Expanse ranked #1 in Acute Care EMR, Patient Accounting & Patient Management, and Home Health EHR WESTWOOD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BIK2022--KLAS...
Continua a leggere

The Value of Online Payments in Europe is Forecasted to Increase from 2021 to Exceed the One Trillion-Euro Mark by 2025 Says Report Global...

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Global Digital Payment Forecasts 2022-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The publication, "Global Digital Payment Forecasts...
Continua a leggere

Sauce Labs Achieves Both ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type 2 Certification for Entire Portfolio

Business Wire Business Wire -
Industry certifications validate Sauce Labs commitment to delivering digital confidence SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sauce Labs Inc., the leading provider of continuous...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

MEDITECH Receives Best in KLAS Award in 3 Key Segments

Business Wire