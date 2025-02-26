GReminders Launches “Ask Anything” Assistant, Unlocks New Era for Financial Advisor Productivity

New feature arms advisors with a simplified AI assistant powered by plain English and integrated with their existing workflows

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ai--GReminders, a leading end-to-end meeting and automation management platform for financial advisors, announces the launch of its “Ask Anything” assistant. This next-generation natural language interface allows advisors to seamlessly interact with their calendars, CRMs and wealth planning tools using simple, everyday language. The feature eliminates the need to navigate between different software to get answers about a client and initiate tasks.

“ With this feature, we are further tapping into the capabilities and the promise of artificial intelligence for advisors,” said Arnulf Hsu, founder and CEO of GReminders. “ This is a leap forward for how advisors will engage with their clients. Instead of clicking through multiple platforms, advisors can now simply ask a question or give an instruction using plain language. The assistant understands, responds and acts.”

Key capabilities include the ability to:

Ask Anything: Retrieve client information and insights through natural language commands and seamless integration with leading CRM providers Redtail, Wealthbox and more. Advisors might ask, for example, “ If Roger receives $4500 a month in Social Security and Eve will receive the spousal benefit, starting in January of 2026, how much will they receive in 2030 assuming a cost-of-living adjustment that averages 2% each year?”

Retrieve client information and insights through natural language commands and seamless integration with leading CRM providers Redtail, Wealthbox and more. Advisors might ask, for example, “ If Roger receives $4500 a month in Social Security and Eve will receive the spousal benefit, starting in January of 2026, how much will they receive in 2030 assuming a cost-of-living adjustment that averages 2% each year?” Do Anything: Automate daily tasks without manual data entry, including meetings, tasks, notes, opportunities and workflows. For example, advisors can simply say, “ Create an opportunity for Roger to initiate a $250,000 rollover from his 401(k) at the end of the month,” or “ Set a task for Jen to follow up with Roger next month about the 529 plan.”

Initial feedback from users has been overwhelmingly positive. “ I cannot believe the advances GReminders is making,” said Olivia Rice, financial advisor at Emerald City Fiduciary Group. ”The Ask Anything, pre-meeting summaries and AI notetaker are unreal.”

The new feature complements GReminders' existing suite of productivity tools, designed to streamline advisors’ everyday operations by leveraging their existing systems with compliance in mind. The system only uses client data from integrated platforms and excludes external market data, minimizing the risk of inaccurate or irrelevant responses.

“ We are committed to helping advisors unlock efficiencies so they can focus on delivering real value to clients,” added Hsu. “ We’re just now witnessing the early stages of AI’s impact on the industry, and the momentum we’re building now is just a glimpse of what’s possible. The potential ahead is even more exciting.”

The “Ask Anything” assistant will be available in March and will be included at no additional cost for subscribers of GReminders’ Base Business plan.

For more information, visit www.GReminders.com.

About GReminders

Founded in 2020, GReminders is a leading AI-powered end-to-end meeting and automation management platform designed specifically for financial advisors. By streamlining scheduling, automating processes, and reducing busy work, GReminders empowers advisors to focus on delivering exceptional client experiences. With seamless integrations and compliance-friendly features, GReminders is transforming wealth management workflows.

