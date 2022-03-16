Greenspace Health & the Yale Measurement-Based Care Collaborative Establish Educational Partnership

First event in educational series ‘The Importance of Measurement-Based Care: A Conversation With the Experts at Yale’ now open for registration

NEW HAVEN, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MBC–Greenspace Health today announced a new educational partnership with the Yale Measurement-Based Care Collaborative, a group of renowned psychologists who are dedicated to the advancement of Measurement-Based Care (MBC). The Yale MBC Collaborative is committed to advancing MBC as an evidence-based care practice through continued research, awareness, and education around both its impact and strategies for implementation for systems, clinicians, and clients. The partnership includes an educational series consisting of three live, virtual panel events. The first event, ‘The Importance of Measurement-Based Care: A Conversation With the Experts at Yale’ is now open for registration.

YALE MEASUREMENT-BASED CARE COLLABORATIVE

The Yale MBC Collaborative was formed by a group of psychologists with interests in clinical service delivery, research, program implementation, quality improvement, reducing healthcare disparities, and advancements in mental health care systems that will result in better outcomes for all. The collaborative and panelists includes:

Sandra Resnick, PhD, Professor of Psychiatry, Yale University School of Medicine; Editor, Psychiatric Rehabilitation Journal

Elizabeth Connors, PhD, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, Yale University School of Medicine

Amber Wimsatt Childs, PhD, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, Yale University School of Medicine; Director of Training, YSM Doctoral Internship in Clinical and Community Psychology, Psychiatry

Jessica Barber, PhD, Assistant Clinical Professor, Yale University School of Medicine

“At its core, MBC is about what the patient says is important to them. I really believe in the value of elevating the voices of the people who we serve and letting their experiences be what guides our work together,” said Dr. Amber Wimsatt Childs, PhD. “Mental health professionals are dedicated helpers who devote their careers to improving the lives of others. We love Measurement-Based Care because it is a common-sense clinical process that all mental health professionals can use to increase client engagement and treatment effectiveness. Through this educational series, we will demystify Measurement-Based Care so that it is accessible to everyone.”

“It’s an honor to partner with such an esteemed group of experts who are significantly contributing to the advancement of behavioral healthcare in a way that will result in better outcomes for everyone,” said Jesse Hayman, Chief Growth Officer, Greenspace Health, “We’re always looking for opportunities to spark the movement towards Measurement-Based Care and the Yale MBC Collaborative have incredible experience and knowledge to share. Behavioral health providers are continuously looking for ways to improve the quality of their care, and this educational series will provide valuable insight on Measurement-Based Care and its role in shaping the future of behavioral health and addictions services.”

ABOUT GREENSPACE HEALTH

Greenspace transforms mental health systems by improving the way that mental healthcare is accessed, measured and delivered. Its Measurement Platform enables mental health providers and organizations to implement consistent evidence-based measurement into their practice. This model is proven to significantly impact patient results, while generating valuable data for organizations to improve care. Its Intake Module facilitates a more effective referral into mental health and addictions services. Greenspace’s Measurement-Based Care solution has been implemented across community and private clinics, hospitals and healthcare systems, improving the patient experience and driving better coordinated care and outcomes. For more information, please visit www.greenspacehealth.com.

ABOUT THE YALE MBC COLLABORATIVE

The Yale MBC Collaborative is dedicated to the advancement of MBC as an evidence-based care practice through continued research, awareness and education around both its impact and strategies for implementation for systems, clinicians and clients. The Collaborative was formed by a group of psychologists with interests in clinical service delivery, research, program implementation, quality improvement, reducing healthcare disparities, and advancements in mental health care systems that will result in better outcomes for all. For more information, please visit the Yale MBC Collaborative Website.

