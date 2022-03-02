GreenCore Selects Stable’s EV Charging Site Selection Software to Build 10,000 Charging Plazas Where Drivers Need Them

SAN FRANCISCO & DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stable, which analyzes electric vehicle charging usage for prospective charging site locations using proprietary prediction software, has been selected by GreenCore EV Services to inform where thousands of Solar-Powered EV Charging Plazas will be built by the end of the decade.

“We’ve all seen charging stations placed where no one wants to use them,” says GreenCore CEO Frank Baumann. “GreenCore already puts tremendous care into locating our Solar-Powered EV Charging Plazas where drivers need and want them. Now, thanks to Stable’s insights based on actual EV charging usage, we can get much more precise in our decision-making and ensure our Solar-Powered EV Charging Plazas are set up for success.”

Stable’s Machine Learning models analyze millions of real-life charging sessions from thousands of EV chargers to understand how factors such as traffic, EV sales, income, and nearby attractions impact site utilization. Stable’s software builds all of that knowledge into a single number so that anyone can quickly understand how new sites will perform, and can also provide a detailed analysis of demand for EV charging at a given site.

“With billions of public and private dollars now dedicated to EV infrastructure, it’s essential that those investment decisions are grounded in data,” says Stable CEO and cofounder Rohan Puri. “We’re proud to help GreenCore meet their goal to strategically place thousands of solar-powered chargers in the most desirable locations for drivers.”

About GreenCore EV Services

GreenCore will build and operate a network of more than 10,000 Solar EV Charging Plazas throughout the United States by the end of the decade. Their Solar EV Charging Plazas will accommodate consumer and commercial vehicles. Partnering with retail establishments and property owners, GreenCore’s Solar EV Charging Plaza’s will provide a superior experience for drivers. Perpetual charging will replace range anxiety as drivers will be able to reliably charge their vehicles in safe and convenient locations.

GreenCore’s team leveraged its decades of experience in solar and EV infrastructure to develop environmentally friendly techniques and technologies that align with its mission to contribute to a greener planet. GreenCore’s team members have constructed hundreds of EV stalls across the United States including the two largest and most complicated solar EV charging stations in North America.

About Stable Auto

Stable was founded by former MIT researchers Rohan Puri and Jamie Schiel to accelerate investments in EV infrastructure by making them predictable and effective, paving the way for EV adoption in every corner of the globe. When they started out, it was not clear that EV charging could be predicted, creating a major roadblock to widespread EV adoption. During the pandemic, they watched public EV charging revenue collapse and construction come to a halt. As site operators took even more interest in Stable’s data-driven model, the team built an enterprise software platform powered by comprehensive datasets and precision machine learning. The team was able to demonstrate for the first time that not only can EV charging be predicted, better yet, it can be improved by carefully optimizing energy rates,, equipment size, and location. Now, anyone can make informed decisions about EV infrastructure before chargers are even installed, to make multi-million dollar investments profitable and improve the chances of a more sustainable future for transportation. Stable is currently working with major utilities, charging networks, banks, and infrastructure developers across the U.S. with investments from Trucks, MIT E14, Ubiquity Ventures, Upside, and more. For more information, visit http://stable.auto.

Video available: https://youtu.be/-JKmmXRU5bo

GreenCore images available by request.

