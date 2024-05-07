Green Plains to Participate in BMO Global Farm to Market Conference

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced that Todd Becker, President and CEO, will be participating in a fireside chat at the BMO Capital Markets Global Farm to Market Conference on Wednesday, May 15, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) in New York City. Additionally, the company will be participating in meetings with institutional investors during the conference.





The live webcast, as well as the replay, will be available on the Investors page of the Green Plains website at https://investor.gpreinc.com/events-presentations.

About Green Plains Inc.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels and renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels. Green Plains is an innovative producer of Sequence™ and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable protein. For more information, visit www.gpreinc.com.

Contacts

Green Plains Inc. Contacts

Investors: Phil Boggs | Executive Vice President, Investor Relations & Finance | 402.884.8700 | phil.boggs@gpreinc.com

Media: Devin Mogler | Senior Vice President, Corporate & Investor Relations | 202.389.2670 | devin.mogler@gpreinc.com