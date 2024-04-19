Green Plains to Host First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call on May 3, 2024

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will release first quarter 2024 financial results prior to the market opening on May 3, 2024, and then host a conference call beginning at 9 a.m. Eastern time (8 a.m. Central time) to discuss first quarter 2024 performance and outlook.





Domestic and international participants can access the conference call by dialing 888.210.4215 and 646.960.0269, respectively, and referencing conference ID 5027523. Participants are advised to call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. Alternatively, the conference call and presentation can be accessed on Green Plains’ website at https://investor.gpreinc.com.

About Green Plains Inc.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels and renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels. Green Plains is an innovative producer of Sequence™ and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable protein. For more information, visit www.gpreinc.com.

