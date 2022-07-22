Green Life Farms Hires Brett Stanley as Head Grower at Babcock Farm

Industry expert brings more than 30 years of greenhouse experience to the role

PUNTA GORDA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#greenhousegrown—Green Life Farms, the leading controlled-environment agriculture grower in the Southeast U.S., is pleased to share the addition of Brett Stanley as the Head Grower at Green Life Farms’ Babcock Ranch facility. Mr. Stanley brings more than 33 years of experience to the role. Most recently, he served as Head Grower for Moss Hill Foliage in Apopka, Florida. Mr. Stanley joins the expanding team as Green Life Farms continues to add to its professional staff as the company grows. Green Life Farms’ next two locations are currently in permitting and construction in Lake City and Wildwood, Florida, with a total of 13 farms planned.

With 30+ years of experience in greenhouse farming and an education in horticulture, Mr. Stanley brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Green Life Farms. As the previous Head Grower for Moss Hill Foliage, Mr. Stanley oversaw all steps of growing from seed germination to shipment. Previously, he spent almost three decades as the General Manager for Stanley’s Greenhouse in Knoxville, TN. During this time, he oversaw the greenhouse team and worked in both retail and wholesale production with a focus on propagation, building greenhouses, maintenance, watering, and more.

At Green Life Farms, Mr. Stanley will oversee greenhouse crop scheduling, fertilization systems, germination room operation, crop forecasting, and seeding and planting, and will spearhead the farm’s continued system automation and optimization efforts.

Green Life Farms currently sells leafy greens at more than 300 grocery stores, specialty markets, and restaurants across Florida and beyond, including internationally. Green Life Farms also sells herbs and leafy greens to a major meal-kit delivery service provider under a long-term contract. Green Life Farms product offerings include Basil, Chives, Cilantro, Dill, Mint, Parsley, Oregano, Rosemary, Sage, Tarragon, Thyme, Butterhead Lettuce, Baby Romaine, Baby Arugula, Baby Kale, Baby Spinach, and Farmer’s Blend.

Green Life Farms’ process combines technology with agricultural best practices to grow premium leafy greens with a focus on sustainability, energy efficiency, and environmental responsibility. Its flavorful produce is cultivated in clean, nutrient-rich oxygenated water in state-of-the-art greenhouses. Greens are harvested and packaged in a controlled environment to create the cleanest produce year-round and delivered locally to ensure premium freshness and a small carbon footprint.

About Green Life Farms

Green Life Farms operates state-of-the-art hydroponic greenhouses in Lake Worth and Punta Gorda, Florida. Another 11 additional facilities are currently in construction or development, for a total of 5.2 million square feet of greenhouses planned. By incorporating agriculture with technology, Green Life Farms provides consumers with premium-quality, fresh, local, flavorful, and clean leafy greens that are good for their bodies, families, communities and planet – year-round. For more information about Green Life Farms, visit GreenLifeFarms.ag.

