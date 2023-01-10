Green Life Farms Expands Sales to 280 Additional Publix Locations

Company’s sales territory now includes 550 Publix stores across Florida

LAKE WORTH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#freshfromflorida—Green Life Farms announced that its products can now be purchased at more than 550 Publix locations in Florida. The controlled environment agriculture company recently added 280 Publix stores in the Tampa and Fort Myers vicinity to its list of retail locations; Green Life Farms already serves 270 Publix locations in South Florida. With a total of 13 farms planned in the Southeast U.S., Green Life Farms will continue to expand its sales territory with a variety of retailers as the company grows.

Green Life Farms products include Baby Arugula, Butterhead Lettuce, Butterhead Leaves, Baby Green Leaf, Rustic Red Blend, Farmer’s Blend, Super Variety Blend, and Basil. Green Life Farms greens can be purchased at retail locations, specialty markets, and restaurants across Florida and beyond; products vary by location. The company also sells leafy greens to a major meal-kit delivery service provider and frequently partners with local food banks.

“Green Life Farms is delighted to work with Publix to provide fresh, clean, locally-grown leafy greens to their customers,” said John Hallé, Jr., Sales Manager, Green Life Farms. “We are pleased to work with a company that shares our values of reducing waste, improving customer value, and providing quality products to our neighbors who buy them.”

Green Life Farms’ process combines technology with agricultural best practices to grow premium leafy greens with a focus on sustainability, energy efficiency, and environmental responsibility. Its clean, flavorful produce is cultivated in nutrient-rich water in state-of-the-art greenhouses. Greens are harvested and packaged in a controlled environment and delivered locally to ensure premium freshness, outstanding flavor, and longer shelf life, with a lower carbon footprint than field-grown produce.

About Green Life Farms

Green Life Farms operates state-of-the-art hydroponic greenhouses in Lake Worth and Punta Gorda, Florida. Another 11 additional facilities are currently in construction or development, for a total of 5.2 million square feet of greenhouses planned. By incorporating agriculture with technology and focusing on food safety and local delivery, Green Life Farms provides consumers with fresh, tasty, and clean greens that are good for their bodies, families, communities, and planet. For more information about Green Life Farms, visit GreenLifeFarms.ag.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Sarah Boone



207-233-3353



Sarah@greenlifefarms.ag

Public Relations:

Raymond John Pirrello



561-886-7277



Ray@greenlifefarms.ag