Green Li-ion Marks the Opening of its First Commercial-Scale Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Plant in Oklahoma

The Atoka plant advances Green Li-ion’s mission to close the loop for sustainable battery production in the U.S. while boosting the local economy and driving the resurgence of the nation’s manufacturing sector.

ATOKA, Okla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Green Li-ion, a lithium-ion battery recycling technology company, today celebrated the grand opening of its first commercial-scale installation in Atoka, Oklahoma. As North America’s first commercial-scale plant producing pCAM directly from black mass from recycled Li-ion batteries, this event marks a significant milestone for the company and the future of electrification in the U.S.





The fully operational battery recycling plant is now processing unsorted battery waste or “black mass” from used lithium-ion batteries into valuable battery-grade materials. Green Li-ion’s technology eliminates the need to ship black mass overseas, creating a more sustainable and secure domestic supply chain for critical battery minerals and giving North American manufacturers greater control over them.

Located in Atoka Heavy Industrial Park, Green Li-ion’s plant provides a scalable solution for the growing battery market while bringing numerous benefits to the local community and the entire state of Oklahoma. The company’s use of local suppliers and vendors, alongside collaboration with the Technology Center, has benefited Atoka’s private sector and job market.

“Opening our Atoka plant marks a turning point for sustainable battery manufacturing in the U.S.,” said Leon Farrant, CEO and Co-Founder of Green Li-ion. “A domestic source for recycled battery materials strengthens the supply chain, fosters economic growth, and creates new opportunities in Atoka and across the country.”

Green Li-ion’s patented GREEN HYDROREJUVENATIONTM technology converts recycling scrap directly into battery-grade precursor cathode active material (pCAM) entirely in-house. The Atoka facility is the first on the continent to process unsorted black mass from various Li-ion chemistries into 99% pure pCAM at commercial scale. This on-shoring approach benefits manufacturers and recyclers by reducing costs and emissions, aligning with the Inflation Reduction Act’s incentives for domestic battery production and recycled materials. Green Li-ion’s process dramatically reduces environmental impact, emitting up to 90 percent fewer GHG emissions as compared to traditional battery recycling methods.

“Oklahoma is at the forefront of the critical mineral revolution, thanks to great companies like Green Li-ion,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “We have an amazing energy advantage in our state, and we’re using it to our advantage to secure the critical mineral supply chain and cement these technologies in the United States for generations to come. I’m proud to welcome Green Li-ion to Oklahoma and look forward to seeing their impact on the community.”

“We’re excited to welcome Green Li-ion to rural Oklahoma. This new state-of-the-art plant further establishes Oklahoma as a leader in innovation and domestic supply chain independence,” said Tina Lindsay, interim Director of Business Development for the Oklahoma Department of Commerce. “We look forward to their future success and growth.”

About Green Li-ion

Green Li-ion is a lithium-ion battery recycling technology provider producing modular hardware solutions that convert spent batteries into battery-grade cathode and anode material. Based in the United States, Singapore, Korea, Germany, and Australia, Green Li-ion is building domestic, circular supply chains for critical minerals in North America and elsewhere, allowing manufacturers to add on-site battery recycling capabilities. With global battery material supply chains under pressure, Green Li-ion allows its partners to extract these valuable commodities in a reliable, cost-effective, and environmentally sound way. Green Li-ion has secured funding from major international investors, including Equinor Ventures, SOSV, EDP, Banpu NEXT, TES, Energy Revolution Ventures, TRIREC, and Petronas.

