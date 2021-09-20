Green Dot Appoints Tim Willi to Lead Investor Relations

PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#banking–Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) today announced Tim Willi has joined the company as SVP of Investor Relations and Corporate Development responsible for communicating financial information, updates and guidance to Wall Street analysts and investors, as well as other strategic initiatives. Willi joins Green Dot from Wells Fargo Securities, where he most recently served as Managing Director of Equity Research covering fin-tech, transaction processing and IT services, with a focus on mid- and large-cap companies.

“Tim is an exceptional communicator and leader, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the team,” said Dan Henry, CEO of Green Dot. “His deep industry knowledge and proven results sharing key financial metrics, measures and expectations with the Street will serve Green Dot well in our path to growth, evolution and success.”

Prior to his tenure at Wells Fargo Securities (from 2009 to 2021), Tim served as Managing Director of Equity Research for Avondale Partners from 2008 to 2009, where he covered the transaction processing and financial technology sectors with a focus on mid- and small-cap companies. He was previously Vice President and Group Leader of IT & Business Services at A.G. Edwards from 1994 through late 2007.

“Green Dot is a digital banking and fintech pioneer with a unique set of assets and tremendous growth potential,” said Tim. “I’m excited to join Dan and the broader organization in Green Dot’s mission to seamlessly connect more people and small businesses to their money with accessible, intuitive, modern banking and payment solutions.”

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) is a financial technology and registered bank holding company committed to delivering trusted, best-in-class money management and payment solutions to customers and partners, seamlessly connecting people to their money. Green Dot’s proprietary technology enables it to build products and features that address the most pressing financial challenges of consumers and businesses, transforming the way they manage and move money and making financial empowerment more accessible for all.

Green Dot offers a broad set of financial services to consumers and businesses including debit, checking, credit, prepaid, and payroll cards, as well as robust money processing services, tax refunds, cash deposits and disbursements. Its flagship digital banking platform GO2bank offers consumers simple and accessible mobile banking designed to help improve financial health over time. The company’s banking platform services business enables a growing list of the world’s largest and most trusted consumer and technology brands to deploy customized, seamless, value-driven money management solutions for their customers.

Founded in 1999, Green Dot has served more than 33 million customers directly and many millions more through its partners. The Green Dot Network of more than 90,000 retail distribution locations nationwide, more than all remaining bank branches in the U.S. combined, enables it to operate primarily as a “branchless bank.” Green Dot Bank is a subsidiary of Green Dot Corporation and member of the FDIC1. For more information about Green Dot’s products and services, please visit www.greendot.com.

1 Green Dot Bank also operates under the following registered trade names: GO2Bank, GoBank and Bonneville Bank. All of these registered trade names are used by, and refer to, a single FDIC-insured bank, Green Dot Bank. Deposits under any of these trade names are deposits with Green Dot Bank and are aggregated for deposit insurance coverage up to the allowable limits.

