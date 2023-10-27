Greater Boston’s William James College Selects YuJa Enterprise Video Platform as All-In-One Video Creation and Management Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–William James College, a leader in educating mental health professionals, has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to serve the institution with a media creation, hosting, storage and distribution solution campuswide. YuJa will replace VidGrid, its former video platform, which has phased out its education offering.





Institutional leaders were seeking a Video Platform that provided similar functionalities as its former vendor and that will provide a seamless transition for users. In addition to traditional use cases such as recording and editing lectures, the college will benefit from auto-captioning and the ability to edit captions, video editing, embedding video quizzes, in-video commenting, and the ability to share media both internally and externally. Comprehensive analytics, gradebook integration, adaptive bitrate streaming, device compatibility, and other user-friendly features will help enable success for instructors and students. In addition, YuJa’s Video Platform will integrate directly with Canvas, the institution’s learning management system.

“At YuJa, we take pride in creating a seamless transition for institutions as they work through the implementation and migration process,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We look forward to getting William James College up and running, so instructors and students can see and benefit from all the innovative features the Video Platform offers.”

ABOUT WILLIAM JAMES COLLEGE

Located in Greater Boston, Massachusetts, William James College is a leader in educating the next generation of mental health professionals to support the growing and diverse needs of the mental health workforce. Integrating field work with academics, the College prepares students for careers as organizational leaders and behavioral health professionals who are committed to helping the underserved, multicultural populations, children and families and veterans. William James College graduates can be found making an impact in a variety of settings, including schools, the courts, clinical care facilities, hospitals, the community and the workplace.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

Contacts

Hannah Johnson



1-888-257-2278