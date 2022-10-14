GRC to Discuss Environmental Benefits of Single-Phase Immersion Cooling at Capacity Europe 2022 in London

GRC’s Chief Revenue Officer Jim Weynand will join data centre and telecom experts to discuss immersion cooling as a key component in reducing the consumption of natural resources by telco infrastructure

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GRC (Green Revolution Cooling), the leader in immersion cooling for data centres, announced today that Chief Revenue Officer Jim Weynand will join a panel to discuss how immersion cooling is a necessity for ensuring sustainability in telecom deployments at Capacity Europe 2022 in London, taking place October 17-20 at the InterContinental London – The O2 in Greenwich. His panel is titled Utilising Our Environment’s Natural Resources in Your Telco Infrastructure Strategy and will take place on October 19 at 15:55-16:35 GMT.

Liquid immersion cooling is positioned to be the primary technology enabling sustainability for data centres today and into the future, to equip data centres to tackle rising energy costs and server energy consumption, and facilitate Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) policies. With data centres striving to meet the European Commission’s climate neutral targets by 2030, immersion cooling is a critical component of any sustainability-oriented solution.

Jim will join co-presenters Ali Moinuddin of Uptime Institute, Colm Shorten of JLL, Dominic Ward from Verne Global, Gary Aitkenhead of Equinix, and Lex Coors from Digital Realty to discuss running ICT infrastructure facilities like data centres close to where power is generated, the industry’s goal to meet European Commission’s climate neutral targets by 2030, and defining your market by latency rather than by geography.

“Capacity Europe is an exciting opportunity to discuss the environmental sustainability impact of immersion cooling,” said Jim Weynand, Chief Revenue Officer at GRC. “I’m thrilled to be joining these global leaders to help data centre designers and operators learn how immersion can address their cooling needs and power consumption challenges with a sustainable, responsible, and efficient infrastructure.”

