Graylog Completes $18 Million Growth Equity Round

Enables Company to Accelerate Product and Global Go-to-Market Investments

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Logmanagement—Graylog, a global provider of next-generation log management solutions, today announced an $18 million growth equity round led by new investor Harbert Growth Partners and co-investor Piper Sandler Merchant Banking. The round also included participation from existing investors Mercury Fund, High-Tech Gruenderfonds (HTGF), and Integr8d Capital. The investment will fuel the company’s growth plans and help further position it as a leader in the log management and analytics market.

“Graylog is well-positioned to be a long-term winner in the rapidly growing market for log management and analysis solutions,” said Brian Carney, General Partner, Harbert Growth Partners. “With its focus on delivering a superior analyst experience coupled with a vibrant Open Source community, the company provides customers a compelling alternative to other log management solutions plagued with high complexity and high total cost of ownership (TCO). We are thrilled to partner with the Graylog team to leverage the significant opportunity that lies ahead for the company.”

“Our diligence showed a customer base that loves the blend of Graylog’s search and analysis experience, performance, scalability and overall flexibility. The company has a great foundation to build from and we’re thrilled to be part of the team,” said Bob Rinek, Managing Director, Piper Sandler Merchant Banking.

Graylog continued to grow rapidly during the challenging business climate over the last year. The company recently expanded its European operations and won several awards, including Editor’s Choice for SIEM from Cyber Defense Magazine and the 2021 Gold Stevie Award for DevOps Solutions.

“This investment will enable us to accelerate our global go-to-market strategies and enhancements to the award-winning solutions we deliver for IT, DevOps, and Security teams,” said Andy Grolnick, CEO of Graylog. “We’re excited to have the support of new and existing investor partners to help us realize our potential.”

“As a long-standing customer, Graylog is strategic to our success. We are excited to see new investment that will enable the company to accelerate innovation and continue to deliver excellent log management and SIEM solutions,” said Rob Reiner, CTO, PROS.

ABOUT GRAYLOG

Log management done right. Deployed in more than 50,000 installations worldwide, Graylog is an award-winning centralized log management solution built for speed and scale in capturing, storing, and enabling real-time analysis of terabytes of machine data. Purpose-built for modern log analytics to deliver a better user experience with a more cost-effective and flexible architecture, Graylog enables hundreds of thousands of users to explore their data every day to solve security, compliance, operational, and application development issues. For more information, visit https://graylog.org

ABOUT HARBERT GROWTH PARTNERS

Harbert Growth Partners (“HGP”) seeks to identify and invest in promising emerging growth-stage technology companies located in attractive innovation ecosystems outside of Silicon Valley. Based in Richmond, VA, the HGP team combines substantial investment, advisory, and operating experience with capital and an extensive network to support promising entrepreneurial teams in successfully executing their growth plans. HGP seeks to invest in experienced entrepreneurs and companies with defensible positions in large and growing markets. For more information, visit: www.harbert.net

ABOUT PIPER SANDLER MERCHANT BANKING

Piper Sandler Merchant Banking (PSMB) is a part of the asset management business of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) and operates as a private equity arm of the firm. The group seeks investments in private, commercial stage businesses with strong growth prospects within the industry sectors covered by Piper Sandler equity research and investment banking resources. PSMB provides investment advisory services through the affiliated registered investment adviser, PSC Capital Partners LLC.

Contacts

Justine Schneider



Moxie + Mettle



justine@moxiemettle.com

201-921-9428