Gravity Game Arise: “River Tails” is Releasing!

Special Release Bundle!

10% Off Release Sale!

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Adventure–Gravity Game Arise Co., Ltd. (located in Tokyo, Japan) is happy to announce that the highly reviewed co-op adventure platformer “River Tails: Stronger Together” developed by Kid Onion Studio will be officially releasing their game to Steam Thursday December 14th, 2023!









Steam Release Sale



10% off for the first week of release!

To celebrate the much-anticipated release, from the day of release on December 14th River Tails will be purchasable for a special discount of 10% off for a whole week (Until December 21st) as well as the option to purchase as an artbook bundle!

River Tails Steam Price: $19.99 (→$17.99 during the sale period!)



Artbook Price: $9.99

Official Steam page:



https://store.steampowered.com/app/1851610/River_Tails_Stronger_Together/?utm_source=gga_businesswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=fullrelease

Kid Onion Studio is giving the option to bundle purchases of River Tails with an additional purchase of a digital artbook. This art book has lots of behind the scenes looks at the development of characters, sceneries, and game mechanics. It will be a must have for any fan and an opportunity to dive deep into the world of River Tails!

If you’re looking for a colorful tale of epic adventure, look no further! River Tails is the game for you. Finding himself stranded far from home, Furple the cat desperately needs to get back. Meanwhile, Finn the fish has just had his prized possession stolen from him. Both in a tricky situation, the two combine their different skill sets and face adventure together. Explore 6 colorful worlds while working together to solve puzzles, uncover secrets, and take down bosses.

Official Trailer



https://youtu.be/lOkE70q6hqA?si=ndCrOWmhq3S5gOsi

The official release will include lots of new content to enjoy including new stages, three different difficulty modes to play in, and the ability to change your character’s style with unlockable skins!

General Information

About Gravity Game Arise



Company Name: GRAVITY GAME ARISE Co., Ltd.



Address: 2F, 3-14-4 Hachobori Chuo-ku Tokyo



Founded：July 1, 2019



Company Website：https://gravityga.jp/

START with GRAVITY：

START with GRAVITY is a project aiming to discover and publish amazing consumer and indie games that will leave a lasting impression through fun experiences and share them with the world!

Website： https://startgravity.jp/en/

©2023 Valve Corporation. Steam and the Steam logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Valve Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Contacts

Gravity Games Arise Co., Ltd



mktg@gravityga.jp