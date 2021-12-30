Graphene & Solar Technologies, Ltd. Acquires Water Extraction From Air Technology Company

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Graphene & Solar Technologies, Ltd. (OTC.QB: GSTX) – a pioneering developer of critical production components for high-tech alternative energy applications and water recovery systems recently acquired Air-To-Water, LLC, a water-extraction-from-air technology company to be based in Nevada.

GSTX will manufacture Air-To-Water’s proprietary water extraction technology in the U.S. A single standalone unit can harvest 13-20 gallons (50-75 liters) of clean atmospheric water daily using solid-state technology with no moving parts, while efficiently running on electrical power, solar power and/or battery. Multiple Air-To-Water units operating in parallel can create water harvesting farms. Each unit is expected to sell for between $5,000 and $8,000 (USD), while providing an expected lifespan of over 10 years.

“We’re pleased to expand our portfolio of leading-edge technological innovations with this critically important water system,” says Roger May, CEO of GSTX. “Creative, scientific advances like this are essential to help solve many of our world’s natural resource shortages.”

According to the United Nations, 2.3 billion people reside in water-stressed countries, of which 733 million live in high and critically water-shortage areas. In the U.S., the Environmental Protection Agency expects 40 states to experience some freshwater shortages in the next ten years.

About Graphene & Solar Technologies

Graphene & Solar Technologies, Ltd. (OTC: GSTX) is a pioneering developer of critical components for high-tech alternative energy and water recovery systems, notably transparent photovoltaic (PV) solar cells/panels. These critical components include: advanced flexible and conductive thin films using nano particles; graphene and graphene-enhanced polymers; high-purity quartz sand essential for the manufacturing of PV solar panels and semiconductors; and water extraction technology. GSTX’s subsidiary, US Thin-Film Corporation, holds 120 internationally recognized, patented technologies relevant for the production of transparent, flexible solar panels that will offer expanded mounting possibilities on various surfaces, replacing many existing cumbersome, metal-framed solar installations. Located in Newport Beach, Calif., GSTX also has JV offices in Australia, Southeast Asia, Korea, the Middle East and Europe.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not strictly historical facts are “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are based on GSTX’s current assumptions, beliefs and expectations. They involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause GSTX’s actual results to be materially different from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

