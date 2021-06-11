Grant Thornton Partner Doreen Griffith named a ‘Most Inspiring Leader’ by Dallas Business Journal

Award recognizes veteran business leader’s commitment to the firm’s professionals and clients

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Doreen Griffith, Grant Thornton LLP’s Dallas office managing partner, has been named one of the 2021 “Most Inspiring Leaders” by the Dallas Business Journal. This year’s awards honor executives who led their companies through the challenges of the past business year — and contributed to the overall growth of the North Texas business community.

As the firm’s Dallas office managing partner, Griffith uses her extensive business acumen to drive Grant Thornton’s strategic objectives and growth initiatives in the Dallas market. In addition, she currently serves on Grant Thornton’s Partnership Board, which helps govern the partnership and the firm’s direction.

“Doreen is a proven leader and trusted advisor who puts her teams and clients first,” said Nichole Jordan, Central region managing partner at Grant Thornton. “She leans into her role as a servant leader and is committed to Grant Thornton’s people, clients and communities. In short, Doreen is a leader who listens in order to understand.”

Griffith, who boasts more than 30 years of experience in the tax industry, including more than 17 years at Grant Thornton, attributes this award to the talent and hard work of the firm’s Dallas office.

“All of my colleagues in Dallas were agile and highly collaborative as we rose above the challenges of this unprecedented year,” Griffith said. “Amidst the pandemic and the ice storm, we prioritized each other’s wellbeing while remaining firmly committed to our clients. I am incredibly proud to lead this group of stellar professionals and honored to be recognized as a leader in the vibrant business community of North Texas.”

Jordan explained that Griffith personifies the energetic leadership qualities Grant Thornton needed during the COVID-19 pandemic. “She has an uncanny ability to be transparent and direct, balancing honesty with optimism and vision. She also possesses the ethics and integrity a leader needs during a time of social strife and societal change in America. This award is just further validation of her incredible ability to lead under pressure.”

Prior to her role as Dallas office managing partner, Griffith served as the Growth leader on Grant Thornton’s Tax leadership team. Before that, she served as Grant Thornton’s California managing partner. During her time in California, Griffith was named one of the Bay Area’s Most Influential Women by the San Francisco Business Times. She has also held a range of other leadership roles, including national managing partner of Tax Services and West region Tax practice leader, as well as office managing partner in Honolulu.

Griffith received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Louisiana Tech University — and is a certified public accountant in Arkansas, California, Hawaii, Illinois and Texas. She is also a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

