Grant Thornton honored with Vertex System Integrator Partner of the Year award

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grant Thornton, one of America’s largest brands of professionals providing end-to-end audit, assurance, tax and advisory services, has been named the Vertex System Integrator Partner of the Year for 2024. Vertex, Inc., a global provider of indirect tax technology solutions, honored Grant Thornton for its innovative and forward-thinking approach to tax services on Sunday, Oct. 27 at Vertex Exchange, the industry’s premier indirect tax and technology conference.

“This award reflects Grant Thornton’s commitment to solving client challenges and reducing risk alongside Vertex and its industry-leading indirect tax technology,” said Rob Clarke, national managing principal of Tax Services at Grant Thornton Advisors LLC. “Partnering with Vertex enables us to deliver personalized and integrated indirect tax services that empower our clients, leveraging the platform’s efficiency and capabilities for their benefit.”

Grant Thornton garnered the award based on its collaboration with Vertex, its commitment to client success, as well as its tax service offerings, including the innovative te.x platform. The te.x platform, which employs robotic process automation to allow clients to implement and maintain Vertex’s O Series solution more efficiently and cost effectively, led to Grant Thornton winning the Vertex Technology Modernization award for 2023.

“We congratulate Grant Thornton and our other winners for their exceptional growth, innovation and dedication to delivering impactful solutions,” said Bradd Wildstein, Vice President of Global Partner Sales at Vertex. “These partners have demonstrated exceptional skill in addressing customer needs through the effective use of Vertex’s tax technology.”

About Vertex



Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax solutions. The Company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,400 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

About Grant Thornton



“Grant Thornton” is the brand for two professional-services entities: Grant Thornton LLP, a licensed, certified public accounting (CPA) firm that provides audit and assurance services ― and Grant Thornton Advisors LLC (not a licensed CPA firm), which exclusively provides non-attest offerings, including tax and advisory services. With revenues of $2.4 billion for the fiscal year that ended July 31, 2023, and dozens of offices nationwide, Grant Thornton represents a community of almost 10,000 problem solvers, relationship builders, and industry specialists who know that how we serve matters as much as what we do.

Grant Thornton LLP, Grant Thornton Advisors LLC and their respective subsidiaries operate as an alternative practice structure (APS). The APS conforms with applicable laws, regulations and professional standards, including those from the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Grant Thornton LLP and Grant Thornton Advisors LLC serve as the U.S. member firms of the Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL) network. GTIL and its member firms are not a worldwide partnership and all member firms are separate legal entities. Member firms deliver all services; GTIL does not provide services to clients.

