Granite Named to Forbes List of America’s Best Employers 2022

QUINCY, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BestEmployer—Granite Telecommunications, LLC, a leading provider of advanced communications solutions to businesses and government agencies throughout North America, announced today that it has been recognized for the fifth time on Forbes’ annual ranking of America’s Best Employers. Granite is featured in the mid-size companies category, which recognizes America’s best employers with 1,000 to 5,000 employees.

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to conduct an independent survey of 60,000 American workers to generate its Best Employers list. Participants in the survey were asked to rate how likely they’d be to recommend their employer, and other factors such as working conditions, development opportunities and compensation.

The Best Midsize Employers 2022 recognition is the latest of many accolades Granite has received for its culture and workplace environment. Previously, Forbes’ has named Granite to its lists of America’s Best Employers for Diversity, Best Employers for New Grads, and Best Employers by State in Massachusetts, where it has headquarters in Quincy, as well as Florida, where it has offices in Orlando and West Palm Beach. In addition to the Forbes lists, Granite has received several awards over the years related to the company’s philanthropic work, health and wellness programs, financial performance and exceptional service delivery.

“To be named to the Forbes Best Employers list not once, but five times, is a huge honor,” said Rob Hale, Granite’s President & CEO. “Granite is committed to putting its teammates first by giving them the tools, opportunities and conditions needed to be successful. To receive this award based on our teammates’ feedback, and the feedback of other professionals across America, speaks to the cohesiveness of our team. I look forward to the great things we’re going to keep accomplishing together as a team.”

To learn more about careers at Granite, visit www.granitenet.com/careers.

About Granite

Granite delivers advanced communications solutions to businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.7 billion company serves more than two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management, supporting more than 650,000 locations. Founded in 2002, Granite has grown to be one of the largest independent telecommunications providers in the US by simplifying sourcing and management of voice, data and cellular service with a single point of contact and consolidated invoicing for all locations nationwide. Today, Granite supports customers with a wide range of advanced business communications services, including access, UCaaS, mobile voice and data, and MSP solutions for SD-WAN, monitoring and network management. Granite employs more than 2,000 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Mass. and ten regional offices nationwide. For more information visit granitenet.com.

