Granite Launches New VAR Partnership Program

Service Provider Enables Cradlepoint, Fortinet and Juniper Resellers to Deliver Managed SD-WAN, Cybersecurity and Wireless WAN at Scale

QUINCY, Mass., & LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CPEXPO—Granite Telecommunications, a $1.7 billion provider of communications services to multilocation businesses and government agencies, announced today at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo the launch of a new program to empower value-added resellers (VARs) to take their sales to the next level by partnering with Granite to deliver transformational technologies at scale.

“Granite started by aggregating POTS services coast to coast for some of the largest companies in country. Over the last 20 years, we’ve leveraged that operational platform and grown our solutions portfolio to enable digital transformation for thousands of enterprises,” said Brad Dupee, Director of National Channel Sales and Development at Granite. “Now, we’re extending that value proposition to VARs, so they can leverage our expertise and scale to win more and earn more by targeting larger accounts.”

The new program is focused initially on serving hardware and software resellers working with Cradlepoint, Fortinet and Juniper Networks – leading technology vendors with which Granite is a top provider partner. This year alone, Granite was named Fortinet SD-WAN Partner of the Year and Cradlepoint Service Provider Partner of the Year.

Granite is helping VARs by removing obstacles to sales and adding recurring revenue streams for advanced services, such as secure SD-WAN, wireless WAN and AI-driven cybersecurity.

Granite enables resellers to:

Find savings that can immediately fund new initiatives by optimizing wireline/wireless network spend

Evaluate and remediate customer networks from LAN to WAN to pave the way for cloud initiatives

initiatives Fill in service gaps, such as nationwide installation and managed services, so that partners can serve larger accounts

Increase recurring revenue with commissions on Granite’s carrier and managed services

Specifically, the VAR continues to sell hardware and software licenses and is able to add these Granite services:

Multicarrier Wireless Connectivity

Cross-carrier Pooled Data

Network Readiness

Project Management

Managed Services

Endpoint Installation

Granite and its technology vendor partners will host educational sessions on these emerging partner revenue opportunities at Booth 1119 at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo, April 11-14, at the Venetian Hotel, Las Vegas.

Granite also is a sponsor of these colocated industry events:

About Granite

Granite delivers advanced communications solutions to businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.7 billion company serves more than two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management, supporting more than 650,000 locations. Founded in 2002, Granite has grown to be one of the largest independent telecommunications providers in the U.S. by simplifying sourcing and management of voice, data and cellular service with a single point of contact and consolidated invoicing for all locations nationwide. Today, Granite supports customers with a wide range of advanced business communications services, including access, UCaaS, mobile voice and data, and MSP solutions for SD-WAN, monitoring and network management. Granite employs more than 2,000 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Mass. and 10 regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit granitenet.com.

